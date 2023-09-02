Chaffee County Public Health is pleased to announce that we will be offering a ten-week health and wellness program to residents 55 and over. The program is called the Aging Mastery Program®. It was developed by the National Council on Aging (NCOA).
This is a wonderful opportunity for older adults to participate in, and reap the benefits of, this cutting-edge wellness program. Registration for either the virtual (take from anywhere!) or in-person class is now open. Classes will be held Mondays from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. for ten weeks beginning September 25, 2023. This will be our fourth consecutive cohort after graduating over 25 aging masters so far.
The goal of this program is to empower older adults to make and maintain small but impactful changes. The classes will explore navigating longer lives, physical activity, sleep, healthy eating and hydration, financial fitness, medication management, advanced planning, healthy relationships, fall prevention and community engagement.
For each of these classes, we will provide basic educational materials developed from highly trusted sources, a checklist of potential next steps, and a system for tracking behaviors. Participants will earn points for positive actions and rewards.
The program will be instructed by Emily Marquis, NBHWC board-certified clinical health and wellness coach and also welcomes local guest expert speakers to share their knowledge on certain topics.
If you are interested in learning full details about the program, please visit www.emilymarquis.com/events. In-person space is limited. The cost for the 10-week program is $99. Scholarships are available through Chaffee County Public Health, please contact Molly Bischoff at mbischoff@chaffeecounty.org.
