PUBLIC NOTICE
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 32
(SERIES OF 2022)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA AMENDING SECTIONS 11-111 AND 11-122 OF THE BUENA VISTA MUNICIPAL CODE REGARDING SPECIAL EVENTS
WHEREAS, the Board of Trustees desires to amend the Town of Buena Vista Municipal Code to address the number of attendees attending events that require a special event permit.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO, THAT:
Section 1. Section 11-111 of the Buena Vista Municipal Code is amended to read as follows:
As used in this Article, unless the context clearly requires a different meaning, the following words shall be defined as follows:
Public park or recreation area means a park, recreation area or other open space owned, leased or under the control of the Town or other public entity and shall include the Town’s rodeo grounds, ballfields, playing surfaces, and trails but shall not include the Town’s airport.
Public property means any real property, public right-of-way, public park, recreation area or other area owned, leased or under the control of the Town or other public entity.
Public right-of-way means any street, sidewalk, alleyway or other right-of-way owned by the Town, but this term shall not include U.S. Highway 24.
Special Event means an organized procession or assemblage requiring exclusive use of all or a portion of a public property, and which meets any one (1) of the following criteria:
(1) It involves one hundred (100) or more people;
(2) It requires traffic control in the reasonable judgment of the Chief of Police;
(3) It requires a liquor license;
(4) It requires a vendor license;
(5) It will use amplified sound;
(6) It involves special event camping; or
(7) It creates a public safety hazard in the reasonable judgment of the Town Administrator.
Examples of Special Events include, but are not limited to: walkathons, runs, marathons, trail rides, bicycle races, fairs, celebrations, rodeos, demonstrations, parades, aviation events, or other similar activities.
Town Administrator means the Town Administrator of the Town of Buena Vista, or the Town Administrator’s designee.
Section 2. Section 11-122 of the Buena Vista Municipal Code is amended to read as follows:
(a) Any person desiring to sponsor or conduct a special event shall apply for a permit by filing a verified application with the Town Administrator.
(b) At a minimum, the application shall include the following information:
(1) The applicant’s name, address and phone number;
(2) The date and time of the event, including the estimated set-up period, the start time, the end time and the estimated break-down and cleanup period;
(3) A map showing the proposed location of the event, including a detailed map of the route, if applicable;
(4) The nature of the event;
(5) The estimated number of participants and animals, if any;
(6) The estimated number of vehicles;
(7) A clean up plan;
(8) A description of any planned amplified sound;
(9) If camping is desired, a specific request that camping may be permitted, the requested location of the camping and an estimate regarding the number of campers; and
(10) Any other information requested by the Town Administrator relevant to either the criteria set forth in Section 11-123 below or the possible conditions that may be imposed pursuant to Section 11-125 of this Article that will aid the Town Administrator in deciding whether to issue the event permit and under what conditions.
(c) Applications shall be submitted not less than thirty (30) days nor more than twelve (12) months before an event. The Town Administrator shall, upon a showing of good cause, consider an application that is filed after the filing deadline if there is sufficient time to process and investigate the application and obtain necessary police services for the event. Good cause may be demonstrated by a showing that the circumstance that gave rise to the application did not reasonably allow the applicant to file within the time prescribed. If the Town Administrator refuses to consider a late application, the Town Administrator shall inform the applicant in writing of the reasons therefore and of the applicant›s right of appeal.
(d) Each application shall be accompanied by a fee as set by the Board of Trustees, which fee shall defray the costs of processing the application.
Section 3. Severability. If any article, section, paragraph, sentence, clause, or phrase of this Ordinance is held to be unconstitutional or invalid for any reason, such decision shall not affect the validity or constitutionality of the remaining portions of this Ordinance. The Board of Trustees hereby declares that it would have passed this Ordinance and each part or parts hereof irrespective of the fact that any part or parts be declared unconstitutional or invalid.
Section 4. Safety. This Ordinance is deemed necessary for the protection of the health, welfare and safety of the community.
INTRODUCED, READ, ADOPTED AND ORDERED PUBLISHED this 22nd day of November, 2022.
THIS ORDINANCE SHALL BECOME EFFECTIVE THIRTY (30) DAYS FROM PUBLICATION.
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
By: __________________
Libby Fay, Mayor
ATTEST:
_________________________________
Lillian Simpson, Deputy Town Clerk
Published in The Chaffee County Times December 1, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.