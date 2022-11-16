PUBLIC NOTICE
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 31
(SERIES OF 2022)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA APPROVING THE AMENDMENTS TO THE SOUTH MAIN PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT
WHEREAS, on May 24, 2005, the Board of Trustees approved PUD zoning for the property known as South Main, and as further described in Ordinance No. 10, Series 2005 (“South Main PUD”);
WHEREAS, on October 9, 2007, through Resolution 58, Series 2007 recorded at reception number 371094 in the records of the Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder, the Town affirmed previous approvals that added additional property to the South Main PUD, known as the Ramsour Addition;
WHEREAS, the South Main PUD includes the original property zoned in 2005 and the Ramsour Addition;
WHEREAS, the Town Company, LLC, on behalf of the current developer of the South Main PUD, South Main Building Company, LLC, has applied for amendments to the South Main PUD;
WHEREAS, the Town has determined that the proposed changes do not qualify as minor amendments;
WHEREAS, on November 2, 2022, the Town’s Planning and Zoning Commission conducted a duly noticed public hearing on the proposed amendment and recommended approval of the amendments as presented by Town staff;
WHEREAS, on November 8, 2022, the Board of Trustees held a duly noticed public hearing on the proposed amendments; and
WHEREAS, the Board desires to approve the amendments to the South Main PUD.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO, THAT:
Section 1. Findings of Fact. The Board of Trustees, having reviewed the application, all information provided and testimony heard, finds that:
1. There has been significant changes in the South Main PUD since the original rezoning approval in 2005. South Main has developed in a manner than is not necessarily aligned with its original concept and it is necessary to reevaluate and adjust the Development Guide and Regulating Plan accordingly.
2. Although a different unit of measurement will be applied to the future development and lodging units will be separately evaluated, the proposed amendments are generally similar to the previous approved density for South Main. As such, the intensity of development, as a result of the proposed amendments, is not expected to create significantly adverse impacts to surrounding properties or the neighborhood.
3. Public infrastructure, not including water supply, is generally available for South Main. The developer will be required to build all necessary infrastructure as part of the subdivision process in accordance with the Town’s Code and availability of services will be evaluated at preliminary plat for individual phases. In regards to water, pursuant to Sec.16.04.4.8.1 of the Code, the Town has designated preliminary plat as the point of water supply evaluation for development permits with more than 32 SFEs. The proposed build-out for South Main falls within this category and therefore, water supply will be evaluated at preliminary plat for each phase. The approval of the proposed amendments to PUD does not guarantee water for any future development in South Main, including subdivision, building permits or site plans and the Town reserves the right to deny any future development application if no water is determined to be available.
4. The proposed amendments are in general conformance with the Comprehensive Plan which specifically addresses the value of South Main to the Town’s overall economic development strategy. The Comprehensive Plan also references the importance of infill development. Due the length of the development in South Main, surrounding properties have developed and South Main is more akin to infill development.
5. The proposed three sub zone districts, their uses, and mapping pursuant to the Regulating Plan in the South Main PUD are compatible.
6. South Main PUD addresses and incorporates creative design, site layout, or configuration such that it achieves a higher quality than what could be accomplished through strict application of this UDC. South Main PUD was originally proposed and approved because it was the type of development and neighborhood was not possible through strict application of the Town’s land use regulations in existence in 2005. With the amendments, the South Main PUD continues to incorporate creative design and configuration that are not contemplated in the current land use regulations in the UDC.
7. The required open space for Phases 3 through 5 shall be 4.45 acres as shown on the Regulating Plan. Open space in the amount of 4.17 acres has already been dedicated.
8. The South Main PUD provides optimum preservation of the natural features of the terrain. The predominant natural feature in South Main is the Arkansas River. This natural feature has been preserved and made the centerpiece of South Main through the development of trails along the eastern edge of the neighborhood as well as the dedication of the majority of the river frontage property to the Town.
9. South Main, both currently and under the proposed amendments, must meet the Town standards for design and engineering of all water, storm water, streets and other public infrastructure. The developer must also meet the requirements of Buena Vista Sanitation District for sanitary sewer infrastructure.
10. The proposed amendments to the PUD Development Guide and Regulating Plan allow for and encourage a variety of densities, housing types, and use types.
11. The proposed amendments to PUD Development Guide increases the reliance on the UDC. This is most evident in the proposed deletions to a variety of definitions and redirecting approval processes to align with the UDC. This simplifies staff and decision-maker review of projects within the PUD and focuses the text on the aspects of design, layout, zoning, and development which are truly meant to be unique to South Main.
Section 2. Approval. Based upon the above findings, the Board approves the proposed amendments to the South Main PUD. The approved South Main PUD Development Guide is attached hereto as Exhibit A. The approved South Main PUD Regulating Plan is attached hereto as Exhibit B. The approved Proposed Parking Plan and Exhibit is attached hereto as Exhibit C.
Section 3. Severability. If any article, section, paragraph, sentence, clause, or phrase of this Ordinance is held to be unconstitutional or invalid for any reason, such decision shall not affect the validity or constitutionality of the remaining portions of this Ordinance. The Board of Trustees hereby declares that it would have passed this Ordinance and each part or parts hereof irrespective of the fact that any part or parts be declared unconstitutional or invalid.
Section 4. Safety. This Ordinance is deemed necessary for the protection of the health, welfare and safety of the community.
INTRODUCED, READ, ADOPTED AND ORDERED PUBLISHED this 8th day of November, 2022.
THIS ORDINANCE SHALL BECOME EFFECTIVE THIRTY (30) DAYS FROM PUBLICATION.
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
By: __________________
Libby Fay, Mayor
ATTEST:
________________________
Paula Barnett, Town Clerk
Published in The Chaffee County Times November 17, 2022
