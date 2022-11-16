PUBLIC NOTICE
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 30
(SERIES OF 2022)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, APPROVING THE SALE AND CONVEYANCE OF PROPERTY TO FADING WEST DEVELOPMENT, LLC, AND AUTHORIZING EXECUTION OF ALL CLOSING DOCUMENTS
WHEREAS, the Town of Buena Vista owns and no longer has use for certain property in Town generally known as Lots 7 through 16, Block 66, Town of Buena Vista, Chaffee County, Colorado (the “Property”);
WHEREAS, the Board of Trustees desires to authorize conveyance of the Property according to the terms and conditions set out in the Property Conveyance Agreement, which is attached hereto as Exhibit A and incorporated herein;
WHEREAS, the Property has not been used or held for any governmental purpose and, as such, the Trustees find and determine that the Town, in disposing of the Property, is acting in its proprietary capacity and not in its governmental capacity, pursuant to the holding in New Stanley Associates, L.L.L.P. v. Town of Estes Park, 200 P.3d 1118 (Colo. App. 2008); and
WHEREAS, Board of Trustees desires to authorize the sale and disposal of the Property, as it is authorized to do pursuant to C.R.S. § 31-15-713(1)(b).
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO, THAT:
Section 1. The Mayor and the Town Administrator are hereby authorized to execute the Property Conveyance Agreement attached hereto as Exhibit A and all other documents required to sell and convey the Property with no further approval or action of the Board of Trustees being required.
INTRODUCED, READ, ADOPTED AND ORDERED PUBLISHED this 8th day of November, 2022.
THIS ORDINANCE SHALL BECOME EFFECTIVE THIRTY (30) DAYS FROM PUBLICATION.
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
By: ________________________________
Libby Fay, Mayor
ATTEST:
_________________________________
Paula Barnett, Town Clerk
Published in The Chaffee County Times November 17, 2022
