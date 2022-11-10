PUBLIC NOTICE
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 29
(SERIES 2022)
AN ORDINANCE APPROVING A LOAN FROM THE COLORADO WATER RESOURCES AND POWER DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (“CWRPDA”) IN THE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $4,300,000; AUTHORIZING THE FORMS AND EXECUTION OF THE LOAN AGREEMENT AND GOVERNMENTAL AGENCY BOND TO EVIDENCE SUCH LOAN; AUTHORIZING THE CONSTRUCTION OF A PROJECT; PRESCRIBING OTHER DETAILS IN CONNECTION THEREWITH.
WHEREAS, the Town of Buena Vista (the “Town”), in Chaffee County, Colorado, is a statutory town and political subdivision of the State of Colorado (the “State”), duly organized and existing as a statutory municipality under the laws of the State, acting through its elected Board of Trustees (the “Board”); and
WHEREAS, the members of the Board have been duly elected and qualified; and
WHEREAS, the Town has acted pursuant to Article X, Section 20 of the Colorado Constitution (TABOR), Title 37, Article 45.1, Colorado Revised Statutes (the “Enterprise Act”) and Ordinance No. 3, Series 1995 as amended by Ordinance No. 20, Series 2016 (the “Enterprise Ordinance”), duly enacted by the Board, to create a the “Town of Buena Vista Water Activity Enterprise” (the “Enterprise”) to operate the municipal water and sewer systems serving the inhabitants of the Town (the “System”); and
WHEREAS, under the Enterprise Ordinance, the Board acts as the governing body of the Enterprise; and
WHEREAS, the Enterprise presently qualifies as an “enterprise” for purposes of TABOR; and
WHEREAS, the Board, acting by and through the Enterprise, has heretofore determined the need to install water treatment plant upgrades and increase the treatment capacity (as further described and defined in the Loan Agreement (defined herein), the “Project”); and
WHEREAS, the Town has made application to the Colorado Water Resources and Power Development Authority (the “CWRPDA”), a body corporate and political subdivision of the State of Colorado, for a loan to finance all or a portion of the cost of the Project; and
WHEREAS, the Board has determined that in order to finance all or a portion of the cost of the Project, it is necessary and advisable and in the best interests of the Town (i) to enter into a loan agreement with CWRPDA (the “Loan Agreement”), pursuant to which CWRPDA shall loan the Town an amount of not to exceed $4,300,000, which is expected to consist of a $1,960,448.59 Disadvantaged Communities direct loan and up to $2,339,551.41 in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law up-front principal forgiveness (the “Loan”) for such purposes, and (ii) to issue a governmental agency bond (the “Loan Bond”) to CWRPDA to evidence the Town’s repayment obligations under the Loan Agreement; and
WHEREAS, TABOR requires an election to incur any multiple fiscal year obligation unless such obligation is incurred for an enterprise; and
WHEREAS, under TABOR, the Enterprise is a governmentowned business authorized to issue its own revenue Loan Bond and receiving under 10% of annual revenue in grants from all Colorado state and local governments combined; and
WHEREAS, in 2021, the Enterprise received grants from all Colorado state and local governments combined which were less than 10% of the annual revenue of the System; and
WHEREAS, the Board serves as the governing body of the Enterprise; and
WHEREAS, there have been presented to the Board the forms of the Loan Agreement and the Loan Bond (collectively, the “Financing Documents”); and
WHEREAS, the Financing Documents shall constitute revenue obligations of the Town, payable from the Net Revenues of the System (as defined in the Loan Agreement); and
WHEREAS, the Town has pledged the Net Revenues derived or to be derived from the operation of the System to payment of the bond issued under a Loan Agreement dated July 11, 2018, between the Town and the CWRPDA (the “Prior Loan Agreement”) in the amount of $1,983,370 (the “Prior Loan”); and
WHEREAS, the Town is not in default in making any payments required by the Prior Loan Agreement; and
WHEREAS, the requirements of the Prior Loan Agreement required for the issuance of this Bond have been satisfied and the Town may enter into the Loan as a parity obligation with the Prior Loan; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to Title 31, Article 35, Part 4, C.R.S. (the “Sewer and Water Systems Act”) and the Enterprise Act, the Financing Documents may be approved by the Board without an election; and
WHEREAS, the forms of the Financing Documents are on file with the Town Clerk; and
WHEREAS, the Board desires to approve the form of the Financing Documents and other documents referenced therein, authorize the execution of the Loan Agreement, and authorize the execution and delivery of the Bond.
NOW, THEREFORE, THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO, ORDAINS:
Section 1. Recitals Incorporated. The foregoing recitals are made a part of this Ordinance.
Section 2. Determinations. The Board hereby finds and determines that the Enterprise constitutes an enterprise under TABOR.
Section 3. Approvals, Authorizations, and Amendments. The forms of the Financing Documents presented at this meeting are incorporated herein by reference and are hereby approved. The Town shall enter into and perform its obligations under the Financing Documents in the forms of such documents, with such changes as are not inconsistent herewith and as are hereafter approved by the Mayor of the Town (the “Mayor”) or the Town Treasurer. The Mayor, the Town Treasurer and Town Clerk are hereby authorized and directed to execute the Financing Documents and to affix the seal of the Town thereto, and further to execute and authenticate such other documents or certificates as are deemed necessary or desirable in connection therewith. The Financing Documents shall be executed in substantially the forms approved at this meeting.
The execution of any instrument or certificate or other document in connection with the matters referred to herein by the Mayor, the Town Treasurer, and Town Clerk or by other appropriate officers of the Town, shall be conclusive evidence of the approval by the Town of such instrument.
Section 4. Election to Apply the Supplemental Act. Section 11-57-204 of the Supplemental Public Securities Act, constituting Title 11, Article 57, Part 2, C.R.S. (the “Supplemental Act”) provides that a public entity, including the Town, may elect in an act of issuance to apply all or any of the provisions of the Supplemental Act. The Town hereby elects to apply all of the provisions of the Supplemental Act to the Financing Documents.
Section 5. Delegation.
(a) Pursuant to Section 11-57-205 of the Supplemental Act, the Town hereby delegates to the Mayor or the Town Treasurer the independent authority to make the following determinations relating to and contained in the Loan Agreement and the Loan Bond, subject to the restrictions contained in paragraph (b) of this Section 5:
i. The interest rate on the Loan;
ii. The principal amount of the Loan;
iii. The amount of principal of the Loan maturing in any given year and the final maturity of the Loan;
iv. The dates on which the principal of and interest on the Loan are paid; and
v. The existence and amount of reserve funds for the Loan, if any.
(b) The delegation in paragraph (a) of this Section 5 shall be subject to the following parameters and restrictions:
i. The interest rate on the Loan shall not exceed 1.75%;
ii. The principal amount of the Loan shall not exceed $4,300,000; and
iii. The final maturity of the Loan shall not be later December 31, 2055.
Section 6. Conclusive Recital. Pursuant to Section 11-57-210 of the Supplemental Act, the Loan Bond and the Loan Agreement shall contain recitals that the Loan Bond is issued pursuant to certain provisions of the Supplemental Act. Such recital shall be conclusive evidence of the validity and the regularity of the issuance of the Loan Bond after its delivery for value.
Section 7. Ratification and Approval of Prior Actions. All actions heretofore taken by the officers of the Town and members of the Board, not inconsistent with the provisions of this Ordinance, relating to the Financing Documents, or actions to be taken in respect thereof, are hereby ratified, approved, and confirmed.
Section 8. Pledge of Revenues. The creation, perfection, enforcement, and priority of the pledge of revenues to secure or pay the Loan Bond and the Loan Agreement provided herein shall be governed by Section 11-57-208 of the Supplemental Act and this Ordinance. The amounts pledged to the payment of the Loan Bond and the Loan Agreement shall immediately be subject to the lien of such pledge without any physical delivery, filing, or further act. The lien of such pledge shall have the priority described in the Loan Agreement. The lien of such pledge shall be valid, binding, and enforceable as against all persons having claims of any kind in tort, contract, or otherwise against the Town irrespective of whether such persons have notice of such liens.
Section 9. Limitation of Actions. Pursuant to Section 11-57-212 of the Supplemental Act, no legal or equitable action brought with respect to any legislative acts or proceedings in connection with the Financing Documents shall be commenced more than thirty days after the issuance of the Loan Bond.
Section 10. Limited Obligation; Special Obligation. The Loan Agreement and Loan Bond are payable solely from the Pledged Property (as defined in the Loan Agreement), and the Loan Agreement and Loan Bond do not constitute a debt within the meaning of any constitutional or statutory limitation or provision.
No elected or appointed officers or agents of the Town shall be subject to any pecuniary liability in connection with any agreement, covenant, or undertaking by the Town, or by them, contained in any document executed in connection with the authorization, execution, and delivery of the Financing Documents or this Ordinance or with respect to any action taken or omitted to be taken in good faith with reference thereto.
Section 11. Disposition and Investment of Loan Proceeds. The proceeds of the Loan shall be applied to pay the costs and expenses of acquiring, constructing and equipping the Project, including costs related thereto and, to the extent permitted under federal tax laws, reimbursement to the Town for capital expenditures heretofore incurred and paid from Town funds in anticipation of the incurrence of long-term financing therefor, and all other costs and expenses incident thereto, including without limitation the costs of obtaining the Loan. Neither CWRPDA nor any subsequent owner(s) of the Loan Agreement shall be responsible for the application or disposal by the Town or any of its officers of the funds derived from the Loan. In the event that all of the proceeds of the Loan are not required to pay such costs and expenses, any remaining amount shall be used for the purpose of paying the principal amount of the Loan and the interest thereon, as applicable.
Section 12. Town Representative. Pursuant to Exhibits B of the Loan Agreement, the Mayor, the Town Administrator and the Town Treasurer are hereby designated as the Authorized Officers (as defined in the Loan Agreement) for the purpose of performing any act or executing any document relating to the Loan, the Town, or the Financing Documents. A copy of this Ordinance shall be furnished to CWRPDA as evidence of such designation.
Section 13. Estimated Life of Improvements. It is hereby determined that the estimated life of the Project to be financed with the proceeds of the Loan is not less than the final maturity of the Loan.
Section 14. Direction to Take Authorizing Action. The appropriate officers of the Town and members of the Board are hereby authorized and directed to take all other actions necessary or appropriate to effectuate the provisions of this Ordinance, including but not limited to such certificates and affidavits as may reasonably be required by CWRPDA.
Section 15. Ratification and Approval of Prior Actions. All actions heretofore taken by the officers of the Town and members of the Board, not inconsistent with the provisions of this Ordinance, relating to the Financing Documents, or actions to be taken in respect thereof, are hereby ratified, approved, and confirmed.
Section 16. Severability. If any section, paragraph, clause, or provision of this Ordinance shall for any reason be held to be invalid or unenforceable, the invalidity or unenforceability of such section, paragraph, clause, or provision shall not affect any of the remaining provisions of this Ordinance, the intent being that the same are severable.
Section 17. Repealer. All orders, resolutions, bylaws, ordinances or regulations of the Town, or parts thereof, inconsistent with this Ordinance are hereby repealed to the extent only of such inconsistency.
Section 18. Ordinance Irrepealable. After the Loan Bond is issued, this Ordinance shall constitute an irrevocable contract between the Town and CWRPDA, and shall be and remain irrepealable until the Loan Bond and the interest thereon, as applicable, shall have been fully paid, satisfied, and discharged. No provisions of any constitution, statute, charter, ordinance, resolution or other measure enacted after the issuance of the Loan Bond shall in any manner be construed as impairing the obligations of the Town to keep and perform the covenants contained in this Ordinance.
Section 19. Recordation. A true copy of this Ordinance, as adopted by the Board, shall be numbered and recorded on the official records of the Town and its adoption and publication shall be authenticated by the signatures of the Mayor and the Town Clerk, and by a certification of publication.
Section 20. Publication and Effective Date. This Ordinance after its passage on first and final reading shall be numbered, recorded, published and posted and the adoption, posting, and publication shall be authenticated by the signature of the Mayor and the Town Clerk. This Ordinance shall become effective thirty (30) days after publication.
INTRODUCED, READ BY TITLE, PASSED, AND ORDERED PUBLISHED THIS 8TH DAY OF NOVEMBER, 2022.
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
Libby Fay, Mayor
ATTEST:
Paula Barnett, Town Clerk
STATE OF COLORADO )
)
COUNTY OF CHAFFEE ) SS.
)
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA )
I, Paula Barnett, the duly appointed, qualified and acting Town Clerk of the Town of Buena Vista, Colorado (the “Town”) do hereby certify:
1.That the foregoing pages are a true, correct, and complete copy of an ordinance adopted by the Board of Trustees of the Town (the “Board”) of the Town at a regular meeting of the Board held at the Community Center on November 8, 2022, by an affirmative vote of a majority of the members of the Board as follows:
Name
“Yes”
“No”
Absent
Abstain
Libby Fay, Mayor
-
-
-
-
Gina Lucrezi, Mayor Pro-Tem
X
Devin Rowe, Trustee
X
Mark Jenkins, Trustee
X
Sue Cobb, Trustee
X
Cindie Swisher, Trustee
X
Peter Hylton-Hinga, Trustee
X
2. That notice of the regular meeting on November 8, 2022, in the form attached hereto as Exhibit A, was posted in a designated public place within the boundaries of the Town no less than twenty-four hours prior to the meeting as required by law.
3. That the ordinance was published in The Chaffee County Times, a newspaper of general circulation in the Town, after its adoption, in accordance with the laws of the State. The affidavit of publication is attached hereto as Exhibit B.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and affixed the seal of said Town this 8th day of November, 2022.
Paula Barnett, Town Clerk
EXHIBIT A
AGENDA
for the Board of Trustees
of the Town of Buena Vista, Colorado
November 8, 2022
Work Session at 5:00 PM – Draft Ordinance Regarding Water Policy Changes
Work Session at 6:00 PM – 2023 Budget Advisory Board Presentations
Chaffee County Community Foundation (CCCF), Beautification Advisory Board, Trails Advisory Board and Recreation
Advisory Board
(The Board will not make decisions during the Work Session)
Regular Meeting at 7:00 PM
The Board of Trustee meetings are held at the Community Center and are open to the public.
Staff and the Public are encouraged to attend the meeting virtually.
715 E. Main Street, Buena Vista, Colorado
To attend the meeting virtually or to participate in Public Comment and/or Public Hearings, you must connect to the video conference.
Conferencing Access Information: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83695774712 Password: 351540
Listen via phone at 1-301-715-8592 Meeting ID: 836 9577 4712 Password: 351540
The Board of Trustees may take action on any of the following agenda items as presented or modified prior to or during the meeting, and ITEMS Necessary to effecTuate the agenda items
I. CALL TO ORDER
II. ROLL CALL
III. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
IV. AGENDA ADOPTION
The Board approves the agenda at the start of the meeting, including modifications.
V. CONSENT AGENDA
Approval of matters that are routine in nature that require review and/or approval, i.e. minutes and reports. (Professional Service Agreements {PSA} that exceed $25,000.00 require the Consent Agenda to be approved by a Roll Call vote)
A. Minutes
1. Board of Trustees Regular Meeting – October 25, 2022
2. Beautification Advisory Board – October 12, 2022
B. Fire Chief Report
VI. PUBLIC COMMENT
Citizen participation where the public can sign up prior to the start of the meeting to speak during public comment. Three minutes for matters not on the agenda or for agenda items not scheduled for Public Hearing. Enter your name, address, and subject to be discussed in the Zoom Chat box, or when Mayor Fay asks for Public Comment, click the raise hand button in the webinar control panel, or by phone press *9, and the meeting host will prompt you to unmute when it is your turn to speak. Or you may email the information to bvclerk@buenavistaco.gov. Neither Town Board nor Town staff should be expected to respond to matters raised in the Public Comment segment of Board meetings. Nevertheless, Board members will always retain the right to ask questions of the speaker and respond then or later to remarks made by any citizen. Comments made in the Zoom Chatbox will not be discussed or included in the minutes.
VII. STAFF REPORTS (Estimated Staff time – 10 minutes; discussion – 5 minutes)
1. Town Administrator
2. Police Chief
VIII. BUSINESS ITEMS
A. Colorado Water Resources and Power Development Authority Loan
Adoption of Ordinance No. 29, Series 2022, entitled, “AN ORDINANCE APPROVING A LOAN FROM THE COLORADO WATER RESOURCES AND POWER DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (“CWRPDA”) IN THE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $4,300,000; AUTHORIZING THE FORMS AND EXECUTION OF THE LOAN AGREEMENT AND GOVERNMENTAL AGENCY BOND TO EVIDENCE SUCH LOAN; AUTHORIZING THE CONSTRUCTION OF A PROJECT; PRESCRIBING OTHER DETAILS IN CONNECTION THEREWITH.”
Loan Agreement with the Colorado Water Resources and Power Development Authority (CWRPDA) to fund Town’s Water Treatment Plant project. (Estimated Staff time – 10 minutes; discussion – 10 minutes)
B. Rodeo Grounds Master Plan
Should the Board Trustees approve the adoption of Resolution No. 70, Series 2022, entitled
“A RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO, ACCEPTING THE 2022 RODEO GROUNDS AND CHICAGO RANCH MASTER PLAN.”
The Trustees will consider adopting the Rodeo Grounds Master Plan.
(Estimated Staff time – 15 minutes; discussion – 20 minutes)
C. Carbonate Street Development
Should the Board of Trustees approve the adoption of Ordinance No. 30, Series 2022, entitled
“AN ORDINANCE OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, APPROVING THE SALE AND CONVEYANCE OF PROPERTY TO FADING WEST DEVELOPMENT, LLC, AND AUTHORIZING EXECUTION OF ALL CLOSING DOCUMENTS.”
The Trustees will consider authorizing the Mayor or the Town Administrator to execute the Property Conveyance Agreement with Fading West to continue progress on Phase 1 of the Carbonate Street housing and childcare development. (Estimated Staff time – 20 minutes; discussion – 45 minutes)
D. Public Hearing – South Main Development Agreement and Major Planned Unit Development
Should the Board of Trustees approve the adoption of Resolution No. 71, Series 2022, entitled
“A RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES FOR THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO, APPROVING THE AMENDED AND RESTATED DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT FOR THE SOUTH MAIN PUD.”
Should the Board of Trustees approve the adoption of Ordinance No. 31, Series 2022, entitled
“AN ORDINANCE OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA APPROVING THE AMENDMENTS TO THE SOUTH MAIN PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT.”
The Board will consider amendments to the South Main Planned Unit Development and an Amended and Restated Development Agreement with South Main.
(Estimated Staff time – 30 minutes; discussion –60 minutes)
E. Public Hearing – 2023 Town of Buena Vista Budget
The Board will hold a hearing on the proposed 2023 Budget to discuss budget requests.
(Estimated Staff time – 10 minutes; discussion – 10 minutes)
F. Cancellation of the Board of Trustees Meeting Scheduled for December 27, 2022
The Board will discuss canceling the meeting scheduled for December 27, 2022.
(Estimated Staff time –2 minutes; discussion – 2 minutes)
IX. TRUSTEE INTERACTION
The Board discusses items of interest for the community and staff.
X. EXECUTIVE SESSION
An executive session to determine positions relative to matters that may be subject to negotiations, develop a strategy for negotiations, and/or instruct negotiators, pursuant to C.R.S. § 24-6-402(4)(e), concerning the potential acquisition of water rights.
XI. ADJOURNMENT
EXHIBIT B
(Attach Affidavit of Publication)
Published in Chaffee County Times November 10, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.