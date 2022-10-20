PUBLIC NOTICE
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 27
(SERIES OF 2022)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF BUNEA VISTA ADDING A NEW SUBSECTION 4 TO SECTION 16.02.2.8.2.C OF CHAPTER 16 OF THE BUENA VISTA MUNICIPAL CODE CONCERNING MECHANICAL EQUIPMENT IN SETBACKS
WHEREAS, the Town desires to allow mechanical equipment in setbacks provided that the owner of the subject property has received written authorization from the owner of the neighboring property permitting access to the neighboring property when necessary for maintenance, repair, or replacement of the mechanical equipment.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO, THAT:
Section 1. A new subsection 4 is hereby added to Section 16.02.2.8.2.C of the Buena Vista Municipal Code to read as follows:
Mechanical Equipment. Mechanical equipment, such as condensers, fans, air handling units, and other serviceable and permanently mounted equipment may encroach into required setbacks provided an agreement acceptable to the Town, is recorded against the neighboring property allowing access over the neighboring property for purposes of maintaining, reparing, or replacing such mechnical equipment when necessary.
Section 2. Severability. If any article, section, paragraph, sentence, clause, or phrase of this Ordinance is held to be unconstitutional or invalid for any reason, such decision shall not affect the validity or constitutionality of the remaining portions of this Ordinance. The Board of Trustees hereby declares that it would have passed this Ordinance and each part or parts hereof irrespective of the fact that any part or parts be declared unconstitutional or invalid.
Section 3. Safety. This Ordinance is deemed necessary for the protection of the health, welfare and safety of the community.
INTRODUCED, READ, ADOPTED AND ORDERED PUBLISHED this 11th day of October, 2022.
THIS ORDINANCE SHALL BECOME EFFECTIVE THIRTY (30) DAYS FROM PUBLICATION.
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
By:/s/ Libby Fay
Libby Fay, Mayor
ATTEST:
By:/s/ Paula Barnett
Paula Barnett, Town Clerk
SEAL
Published in The Chaffee County Times October 20, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.