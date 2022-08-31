PUBLIC NOTICE
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 25
(SERIES OF 2022)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES FOR THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO, APPROVING THE LOAN AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE COLORADO WATER RESOURCES AND POWER DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY AND THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO, ACTING BY AND THROUGH THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA WATER ACTIVITY ENTERPRISE AND AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR AND THE TOWN ADMINISTRATOR TO EXECUTE RELATED DOCUMENTS
WHEREAS, the Town of Buena Vista (the “Town”) has applied for funding from the Colorado Water Resources and Power Development Authority (“Authority”) for costs associated with expanding and improving the Town’s existing water treatment facility and installing a new infiltration gallery (“Project”);
WHEREAS, the Authority is willing to loan funds to the Town for the Project;
WHEREAS, the Town desires to enter into the Loan Agreement with the Authority to fund the Project;
WHEREAS, the loan contemplated in the Loan Agreement will be 100% forgiven at the time of the Loan Closing and will not constitute a multi-fiscal year obligation pursuant to TABOR; and
WHEREAS, the Board of Trustees finds and determines that it would be in the best interests of the Town of Buena Vista and its citizens to enter into the Loan Agreement.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO:
Section 1. The Loan Agreement between the Colorado Water Resources and Power Development Authority and the Town, a copy of which is attached hereto and incorporated herein as Exhibit A, is hereby approved and adopted, and the Mayor is authorized to execute the same on behalf of the Town.
Section 2. The Mayor and the Town Administrator are further authorized to execute any related documents required to close on the loan.
INTRODUCED, READ, ADOPTED AND ORDERED PUBLISHED this 23rd day of August, 2022.
THIS ORDINANCE SHALL BECOME EFFECTIVE THIRTY DAYS FROM PUBLICATION.
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
By: _________________
Libby Fay, Mayor
ATTEST:
_________________________________ Paula Barnett, Town Clerk
Published in The Chaffee County Times September 1, 2022
