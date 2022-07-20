PUBLIC NOTICE
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 23
(SERIES OF 2022)
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 16, SECTION 3.3.4 OF BUENA VISTA MUNICIPAL CODE CONCERNING ADJUDICATION OF VIOLATIONS OF THE HOME OCCUPATION RULES
WHEREAS, the Town wishes to amend Chapter 16, Section 3.3.4 of the Buena Vista Municipal Code concerning home occupations.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO, THAT:
Section 1. Chapter 16, Section 3.3.4(B)(3) of the Buena Vista Municipal Code is repealed in its entirety.
Section 2. Severability. If any article, section, paragraph, sentence, clause, or phrase of this Ordinance is held to be unconstitutional or invalid for any reason, such decision shall not affect the validity or constitutionality of the remaining portions of this Ordinance. The Board of Trustees hereby declares that it would have passed this Ordinance and each part or parts hereof irrespective of the fact that any part or parts be declared unconstitutional or invalid.
Section 3. Safety. This Ordinance is deemed necessary for the protection of the health, welfare and safety of the community.
INTRODUCED, READ, ADOPTED AND ORDERED PUBLISHED this 12th day of July, 2022.
THIS ORDINANCE SHALL BECOME EFFECTIVE THIRTY (30) DAYS FROM PUBLICATION.
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
By:______________
Libby Fay, Mayor
ATTEST: SEAL
________________________
Paula Barnett, Town Clerk
Published in The Chaffee County Times July 21, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.