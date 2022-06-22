PUBLIC NOTICE
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 21
(SERIES OF 2022)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO, AUTHORIZING THE EXECUTION AND DELIVERY OF A SITE LEASE, A LEASE PURCHASE AGREEMENT, AND RELATED DOCUMENTS IN CONNECTION WITH THE ACQUISITION OF CERTAIN REAL PROPERTY BY THE TOWN; APPROVING THE FORMS OF SUCH DOCUMENTS; AND PROVIDING FOR OTHER MATTERS RELATING THERETO.
WHEREAS, the Town of Buena Vista, in Chaffee County, Colorado (the “Town”), is a statutory town duly organized and existing under the Constitution and laws of the State of Colorado (the “State”);
WHEREAS, the members of the Board of Trustees of the Town (the “Board”) have been duly elected or appointed and qualified;
WHEREAS, the Town is authorized by Section 31-15-101(1)(d), Colorado Revised Statutes (“C.R.S.”), to acquire, hold, lease, and dispose of property, both real and personal;
WHEREAS, the Town is authorized by Section 31-15-713(1)(c), C.R.S. to lease any real estate, together with any facilities thereon, owned by the Town when deemed by the governing body to be in the best interest of the Town;
WHEREAS, the Town is authorized by Section 31-15-801, C.R.S., to enter into rental or leasehold agreements in order to provide necessary land, buildings, equipment and other property for governmental or proprietary purposes;
WHEREAS, the Town is the owner of certain land (the “Site”), and the premises, buildings and improvements situated on the Site as further described in the Lease (hereinafter defined);
WHEREAS, the Board has determined and now hereby determines that it is in the best interests of the Town and its inhabitants to finance improvements to a newly purchased building that will be used as a police station and other capital improvements of the Town (the “Project”);
WHEREAS, in order to finance the Project, the Board has determined and hereby determines that it is in the best interests of the Town to lease certain Sites owned in fee by the Town (the “Leased Property”) to the Collegiate Peaks Bank, Division of Glacier Bank (the “Bank”) pursuant to a Site Lease Agreement (the “Site Lease”), and to lease such property back from the Bank pursuant to the terms of a Lease Purchase Agreement (the “Lease”);
WHEREAS, the Bank will prepay all rental due under the Site Lease and the net proceeds from such rental payment received by the Town will be used by the Town to finance the Project;
WHEREAS, pursuant to the Lease, and subject to the right of the Town to annually terminate the Lease and other limitations as therein provided, the Town will pay certain Rent (as defined in the Lease) in consideration for the right of the Town to use the Leased Property;
WHEREAS, the Town’s obligation under the Lease to pay Rent and Additional Rentals (as defined in the Lease) shall be from year to year only; shall constitute a currently budgeted expenditure of the Town; shall not constitute a mandatory charge or requirement in any ensuing budget year; and shall not constitute a general obligation or other indebtedness or multiple fiscal year direct or indirect Town debt or other financial obligation of the Town within the meaning of any constitutional or statutory limitation or requirement concerning the creation of indebtedness or multiple fiscal year financial obligation, nor a mandatory payment obligation of the Town in any ensuing fiscal year beyond any fiscal year during which the Lease shall be in effect;
WHEREAS, the Supplemental Public Securities Act, part 2 of article 57 of title 11, Colorado Revised Statutes (the “Supplemental Act”), provides that a public entity, including the Town, may elect in an act of issuance to apply all or any of the provisions of the Supplemental Act to an issue of securities;
WHEREAS, there have been filed with the Town Clerk proposed forms of: (i) the Site Lease; and (ii) the Lease;
WHEREAS, no member of the Board has any conflict of interest or is interested in any pecuniary manner in the transactions contemplated by this ordinance;
WHEREAS, capitalized terms used herein and not otherwise defined shall have the meanings set forth in the Lease.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO:
Section 1.Ratification. All action heretofore taken (not inconsistent with the provisions of this Ordinance) by the Board or the officers, employees and agents of the Town related to the Site Lease, the Lease, the selection of the Bank, or directed toward the financing of the Project and the leasing of the Leased Property is hereby ratified, approved and confirmed.
Section 2.Findings and Authorization. The Board hereby finds and determines, pursuant to the Constitution and the laws of the State of Colorado, that acquiring the Project, and financing and refinancing the costs thereof pursuant to the terms set forth in the Site Lease and the Lease, including the payment of the costs of execution and delivery of such documents, are necessary, convenient, and in furtherance of the Town’s purposes and are in the best interests of the Town and the inhabitants of the Town and the Board hereby authorizes and approves the same. The Board hereby finds and determines that the Project is advantageous to and in the best interest of the Town and its citizens and inhabitants.
Section 3.Application of Supplemental Act. The Board hereby elects to apply all of the provisions of the Supplemental Act to the Site Lease and the Lease. In connection therewith, the Board hereby delegates to the Mayor, the Town Administrator or the Town Treasurer of the Town the authority to make any determination delegable pursuant to Section 11-57-205(1)(a-i) of the Supplemental Act in relation to the Site Lease and the Lease, and to execute a sale certificate (the “Sale Certificate”) setting forth such determinations, subject to the following parameters and restrictions:
(a) the term of the Site Lease shall not extend beyond December 31, 2047;
(b) the maximum total principal amount of the Rent payable by the Town under the Lease shall not exceed $3,100,000;
(c) the maximum annual and maximum total repayment of Rent under the Lease shall not exceed $300,000 and $4,000,000 respectively
(d) the maximum Applicable Rate on the interest component of the Rent under the Lease shall not exceed 3.25%, provided that this limitation shall not apply to any increase in the Applicable Rate resulting from the occurrence and continuation of an Event of Taxability under the Lease; and
(e) the Lease Term shall end no later than December 31, 2037.
The delegation set forth in this Section 3 shall be effective for one year following the date hereof.
Section 4. Approval and Execution of Lease and Site Lease. The Site Lease and the Lease, in substantially the forms thereof presented at this meeting of the Board, are in all respects approved, authorized and confirmed, and the designated officers of the Town are hereby authorized and directed to execute the Lease and Site Lease in substantially the forms and with substantially the same contents as presented at this meeting of the Board, for and on behalf of the Town, with any such changes as the Mayor, the Town Administrator or the Town Treasurer may hereafter approve.
Section 5. Authorization to Execute Collateral Documents; Direction to Officers. The Mayor, the Town Clerk, the Town Administrator, the Town Treasurer and other officers, employees and agents of the Town are hereby authorized and directed to take all action necessary or appropriate to effectuate the provisions of this Ordinance, including, without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the execution, attestation and delivery of any document authorized and approved by this Ordinance for and on behalf of the Town; entering into any agreements necessary or appropriate in connection with the Project; the execution of such certificates as may be required by the Bank, including the tenure and identity of Town officials, the absence of litigation, pending or threatened, affecting the Lease and Site Lease, and performing all other acts that they may deem necessary or appropriate in order to implement and carry out the transactions and other matters authorized by this Ordinance. The appropriate officers of the Town are also authorized to execute on behalf of the Town agreements concerning the deposit and investment of funds in connection with the transactions contemplated by this Ordinance.
The approval hereby given to the various documents referred to above includes an approval of such additional details therein as may be necessary and appropriate for their completion, deletions therefrom and additions thereto as may be deemed necessary by the parties thereto in order to carry out the purposes of this Ordinance and to comply with the terms of the Sale Certificate. The execution of any document or instrument by the aforementioned officials or employees of the Town shall be conclusive evidence of the approval by the Town of such document or instrument in accordance with the terms hereof and thereof.
Section 6. No General Obligation Debt. No provision of this Ordinance, the Site Lease or the Lease, shall be construed as creating or constituting a general obligation or other indebtedness or multiple fiscal year financial obligation of the Town within the meaning of any constitutional or statutory provision, nor a mandatory charge or requirement against the Town in any ensuing fiscal year beyond the then current fiscal year. The Town shall have no obligation to make any Rent payment under the Lease and certain other payments under the Lease, which payments may be terminated by the Town in accordance with the provisions of the Lease. Neither the Site Lease nor the Lease shall constitute a mandatory charge or requirement of the Town in any ensuing fiscal year beyond the then current fiscal year, or constitute or give rise to a general obligation or other indebtedness or multiple fiscal year financial obligation of the Town within the meaning of any constitutional or statutory debt limitation and shall not constitute a multiple fiscal year direct or indirect Town debt or other financial obligation whatsoever. No provision of the Site Lease or the Lease shall be construed or interpreted as creating an unlawful delegation of governmental powers nor as a donation by or a lending of the credit of the Town within the meaning of Sections 1 or 2 of Article XI of the Colorado Constitution. Neither the Site Lease nor the Lease shall directly or indirectly obligate the Town to make any payments beyond those budgeted and appropriated for the Town’s then current fiscal year.
Section 7. Reasonableness of Rent. The Board hereby determines and declares that the Rent due under the Lease, in the maximum amounts authorized pursuant to Section 3 hereof, constitute the fair rental value of the Leased Property and do not exceed a reasonable amount so as to place the Town under an economic compulsion to renew the Lease or to exercise its option to purchase the Bank’s leasehold interest in the Leased Property pursuant to the Lease. The Board hereby determines and declares that the period during which the Town has an option to purchase the Bank’s leasehold interest in the Leased Property (i.e., the entire maximum term of the Lease) does not exceed the useful life of the Leased Property.
The Board hereby further determines that the amount of rental payments to be received by the Town from the Bank pursuant to the Site Lease, in the minimum amount set forth in Section 3 hereof, is reasonable consideration for the leasing of the Leased Property to the Bank for the term of the Site Lease as provided therein.
Section 8. No Recourse Against Members of the Board, Officers or Agents. Pursuant to Section 11-57-209 of the Supplemental Act, if a member of the Board, or any officer or agent of the Town acts in good faith, no civil recourse shall be available against such member, officer, or agent for payment of the Rent. Such recourse shall not be available either directly or indirectly through the Board or the Town, or otherwise, whether by virtue of any constitution, statute, rule of law, enforcement of penalty, or otherwise.
Section 9. Recording, Authentication and Publication. This Ordinance, immediately upon its final passage and adoption, shall be numbered and recorded in the Ordinance Book of the Town kept for that purpose, authenticated by the signatures of the Mayor and the Town Clerk, and the full text hereof shall be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the Town.
Section 10. Repealer. All acts, ordinances and resolutions, or parts thereof, in conflict with this Ordinance or with any of the documents hereby approved, are hereby rescinded, annulled and repealed to the extent of such inconsistency. This repealer shall not be construed to revive any act, ordinance or resolution or part thereof, heretofore repealed.
Section 11. Severability. If any section, subsection, paragraph, clause or provision of this Ordinance or the documents hereby authorized and approved (other than provisions as to the payment of Rent by the Town during the Lease Term, provisions for the quiet enjoyment of the Leased Property by the Town during the Lease Term and provisions for the conveyance of the Leased Property to the Town under the conditions provided in the Lease) shall for any reason be held to be invalid or unenforceable, the invalidity or unenforceability of such section, subsection, paragraph, clause or provision shall not affect any of the remaining provisions of this Ordinance or such documents.
Section 12. Electronic Transactions. In the event the Mayor, Town Clerk, Town Administrator, Town Treasurer, or other employee or official of the Town that is authorized or directed to execute any agreement, document, certificate, instrument or other paper in accordance with this Ordinance (collectively, the “Authorized Documents”) is not able to be physically present to manually sign any such Authorized Document, such individual or individuals are hereby authorized to execute Authorized Documents electronically via facsimile or email signature. Any electronic signature so affixed to any Authorized Document shall carry the full legal force and effect of any original, handwritten signature. This provision is made pursuant to Article 71.3 of Title 24, C.R.S., also known as the Uniform Electronic Transactions Act. It is hereby determined that the transactions described herein may be conducted and related documents may be stored by electronic means. Copies, telecopies, facsimiles, electronic files and other reproductions of original executed documents shall be deemed to be authentic and valid counterparts of such original documents for all purposes, including the filing of any claim, action or suit in the appropriate court of law.
Section 13. Effectiveness. In accordance with Section 31-15-801, Colorado Revised Statutes, as amended, this Ordinance shall take effect 30 days after its passage and publication.
INTRODUCED, READ, ADOPTED AND ORDERED PUBLISHED this 14th day of June, 2022.
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO

Libby Fay, Mayor
ATTEST:

Paula Barnett, Town Clerk
STATE OF COLORADO )
COUNTY OF CHAFFEE ) SS.
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA )
I, Paula Barnett, the Town Clerk of the Town of Buena Vista, Colorado, do hereby certify:
1. The foregoing pages are a true, correct and complete copy of the Ordinance adopted by the Board of Trustees constituting the governing board of the Town of Buena Vista (the “Board of Trustees”), by vote had and taken at an open, regular meeting of the Board of Trustees held at the Community Center, 715 E. Main Street, Buena Vista, CO 81211 on June 14, 2022, convening at the hour of 7:00 p.m. as recorded in the regular book of official records of the proceedings of said Town of Buena Vista kept in my office.
2. The Ordinance was adopted at an open, regular meeting of the Board of Trustees on June 14, 2022, by an affirmative vote of a majority of the voting members of the Board of Trustees, as follows:
Name
“Yes”
“No”
Absent
Abstain
Libby Fay, Mayor (votes only in the event of a tie)
Gina Lucrezi, Mayor Pro Tem
X
Devin Rowe, Trustee
X
Cindie Swisher, Trustee
X
Mark Jenkins, Trustee
X
Sue Cobb, Trustee
X
Peter Hylton-Hinga, Trustee
X
3. The members of the Board of Trustees were present at the meeting and voted on the passage of such Ordinance as set forth above.
4. There are no bylaws, rules or regulations of the Board of Trustees which might prohibit the adoption of said Ordinance.
5. Notice of the meeting of June 14, 2022, in the form attached hereto as Exhibit A was posted at the Town Hall, Buena Vista Post Office, and on the Town website, not less than 24 hours prior to the meeting in accordance with law.
6. The Ordinance was published in full in The Chaffee County Times, a newspaper of general circulation in the Town, on June 23, 2022, and the affidavit of publication is attached hereto as Exhibit B.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and affixed the seal of said Town this 14th day of June, 2022.

Town Clerk
(SEAL)
EXHIBIT A
AGENDA
for the Board of Trustees
of the Town of Buena Vista, Colorado
June 14, 2022
Work Session at 6:00 PM – Buena Vista Schools Update and Carbonate Street Childcare
(The Board will not make decisions during the Work Session)
Regular Meeting at 7:00 PM
The Board of Trustee meetings are held at the Community Center and are open to the public.
Staff and the Public are encouraged
to attend the meeting virtually.
715 E. Main Street, Buena Vista, Colorado
To attend the meeting virtually or to
participate in Public Comment and/or Public Hearings,
you must connect to the
video conference.
Conferencing Access Information: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88075048459 Password: 971317
Listen via phone at 1-301-715-8592 Meeting ID: 880 7504 8459
Password: 971317
The Board of Trustees may take action on any of the following agenda items as presented or modified prior to or during the meeting, and ITEMS Necessary to effecTuate the agenda items
I. CALL TO ORDER
II. ROLL CALL
III. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
IV. AGENDA ADOPTION
The Board approves the agenda at the start of the meeting, including modifications.
V. CONSENT AGENDA
Approval of matters that are routine in nature that require review and/or approval, i.e. minutes and reports. (Professional Service Agreements (PSA) that exceed $25,000.00 require the Consent Agenda to be approved by a Roll Call vote)
A. Minutes
1. Board of Trustees Regular Meeting – May 24, 2022
2. Historic Preservation Commission Minutes – February 3, 2022
3. Historic Preservation Commission Minutes - March 3, 2022
4. Historic Preservation Commission Minutes – April 7, 2022
5. Historic Preservation Commission Minutes – May 5, 2022
B. Chaffee County Development Services Department – May Activity Report
VI. PUBLIC COMMENT
Citizen participation where the public can sign up prior to the start of the meeting to speak during public comment. Three minutes for matters not on the agenda or for agenda items not scheduled for Public Hearing. Enter your name, address, and subject to be discussed in the Zoom Chat box, or when Mayor Fay asks for Public Comment, click the raise hand button in the webinar control panel, or by phone press *9, and the meeting host will prompt you to unmute when it is your turn to speak. Or you may email the information to bvclerk@buenavistaco.gov. Neither Town Board nor Town staff should be expected to respond to matters raised in the Public Comment segment of Board meetings. Nevertheless, Board members will always retain the right to ask questions of the speaker and respond then or later to remarks made by any citizen. Comments made in the Zoom Chatbox will not be discussed or included in the minutes.
VII. BUSINESS ITEMS
A. Police Station – Financing Approval
Should the Board of Trustees approve the adoption of Ordinance No. 21, Series 2022, entitled
“AN ORDINANCE OF THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO, AUTHORIZING THE EXECUTION AND DELIVERY OF A SITE LEASE, A LEASE PURCHASE AGREEMENT, AND RELATED DOCUMENTS IN CONNECTION WITH THE ACQUISITION OF CERTAIN REAL PROPERTY BY THE TOWN; APPROVING THE FORMS OF SUCH DOCUMENTS; AND PROVIDING FOR OTHER MATTERS RELATING THERETO.”?
Alan Matlosz, Stifel Public, Managing Director, will provide the Board with details of the various components of the lease agreement and site lease related to financing the police station.
The Board will review a related ordinance. (Estimated time – 15 minutes)
B. Police Station Project Update
Should the Board of Trustees approve the adoption of Resolution No. 45, Series 2022, entitled
“A RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES FOR THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO, APPROVING AN AGREEMENT WITH MW GOLDEN CONSTRUCTORS FOR CONSTRUCTION WORK ON THE NEW POLICE STATION.”?
The Board will receive an update on the project and consider a contract agreement with the General Contractor. (Estimated time – 15 minutes)
C. Chaffee County Multi-jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan Update
Should the Board of Trustees approve the adoption of Resolution No. 46, Series 2022, entitled,
“A RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES FOR THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO, ADOPTING THE CHAFFEE COUNTY MULTI-JURISDICTIONAL HAZARD MITIGATION PLAN
2022 – 2027.”?
Chaffee County Emergency Manager Rich Atkins will review the Chaffee County Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan with the Board for potential approval of the plan. (Estimated time – 10 minutes)
D. Boys & Girls Club Facility
The Board will receive an update on the Boys & Girls Club project and site plan.
(Estimated time – 10 minutes)
E. Public Hearing – Hotel & Restaurant Liquor License -Miana BV, LLC dba Bread + Salt BV
The Board will consider approving a Hotel & Restaurant Liquor License for Miana BV LLC dba Bread + Salt BV. (Estimated time – 10 minutes)
VIII. STAFF REPORTS (Estimated time – 15 minutes)
1. Town Administrator
2. Town Treasurer
3. Police Chief
4. Fire Chief
5. Airport Manager
IX. BUSINESS ITEMS CONTINUED
F. 1st Quarter Financial Status Report
Treasurer Michelle Stoke will review the 1st Quarter Financial Report with the Board.
(Estimated time – 5 minutes)
G. State of Colorado Family Medical Leave Insurance Program
Should the Board of Trustees approve the adoption of Resolution No. 47, Series 2022, entitled,
“A RESOLUTION ELECTING TO OPT THE TOWN OUT FROM PARTICIPATION IN THE STATE OF COLORADO FAMILY AND MEDICAL LEAVE INSURANCE PROGRAM.”?
The Board will consider approving a resolution electing to opt the Town out of participating in the State of Colorado Family and Medical Leave Insurance Program. (Estimated time – 5 minutes)
X. TRUSTEE/STAFF INTERACTION
The Board discusses items with staff and staff can bring up matters not on the agenda.
XI. ADJOURNMENT
This Agenda may be Amended
Posted at Buena Vista Town Hall,
Post Office and www.buenavistaco.gov
on Friday, June 10, 2022
EXHIBIT B
(Attach Affidavit of Publication)
Published in The Chaffee County Times June 23, 2022
