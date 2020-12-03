PUBLIC NOTICE
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 19
(SERIES OF 2020)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO, AMENDING CHAPTER 4, ARTICLE III, OF THE BUENA VISTA MUNICIPAL CODE CREATING AN ALL HAZARD RESPONSE FUND
WHEREAS, members of the Town’s Fire Department are often called upon to respond to non-Town emergencies on behalf of the State of Colorado, FEMA and other emergency agencies;
WHEREAS, certain fire equipment owned by the Town is also used in such emergencies;
WHEREAS, the Town receives reimbursement payments from the State of Colorado, FEMA and other emergency agencies for the time spent by responders and Town equipment; and
WHEREAS, the Board of Trustees desires to establish a special fund to deposit these reimbursement payments and set aside this revenue for the specific purposes and expenditures as set forth herein.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO:
Section 1. Chapter 4, Article III, of the Buena Vista Municipal Code is amended by the addition of Section 4-41 to read as follows:
Sec. 4-41. – All Hazard Response Fund.
There is established a special fund to be known as the All Hazard Response Fund, which shall be kept separate and segregated from the general and other funds of the Town, and into such fund shall be deposited all reimbursement payments received by the Town from the use of the Town’s fire equipment and responders in emergency activities. Monies in the All Hazard Response Fund may be allocated by the Board of Trustees for expenditures related to the Town’s Fire Department, including but not limited to, wages paid to responders, maintenance of fire equipment, capital projects, and new fire equipment.
Section 2. Severability. If any article, section, paragraph, sentence, clause, or phrase of this Ordinance is held to be unconstitutional or invalid for any reason, such decision shall not affect the validity or constitutionality of the remaining portions of this Ordinance. The Board of Trustees hereby declares that it would have passed this Ordinance and each part or parts hereof irrespective of the fact that any one or part or parts be declared unconstitutional or invalid.
Section 3. Safety. This Ordinance is deemed necessary for the protection of the health, welfare and safety of the community.
INTRODUCED, READ, ADOPTED AND ORDERED PUBLISHED this 24th day of November, 2020.
THIS ORDINANCE SHALL BECOME EFFECTIVE THIRTY DAYS FROM PUBLICATION.
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
By: ________________________________
Mayor, Duff Lacy
ATTEST:
_________________________________
Paula Barnett, Town Clerk
Published in The Chaffee County Times December 3, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.