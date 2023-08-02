PUBLIC NOTICE
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 18
(SERIES OF 2023)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO, VACATING THE ALLEY LOCATED IN BLOCK 25, TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
WHEREAS, the Town is owner of the property known as Block 25, Town of Buena Vista and the Town desires to vacate the entire alley located in Block 25; and
WHEREAS, the Board of Trustees finds: (1) there are no utilities in existence in the vacated alley and (2) granting the vacation will not deny anyone access to their property; and
WHEREAS, the Board of Trustees finds that the vacation is in the public interest.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO:
Section 1. Vacated Granted. The alley located in Block 25 is hereby vacated.
Section 2. Vesting of Alley. Title to the portion of the alley shall vested in the lots abutting the alley.
INTRODUCED, READ, ADOPTED AND ORDERED PUBLISHED this 25th day of July, 2023.
THIS ORDINANCE SHALL BECOME EFFECTIVE THIRTY DAYS FROM PUBLICATION.
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
By: /s/ Libby Fay
Libby Fay, Mayor
ATTEST:SEAL
/s/ Paula Barnett
Paula Barnett, Town Clerk
Published in The Chaffee County Times August 3, 2023
