PUBLIC NOTICE
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 17
(SERIES OF 2020)
AN ORDINANCE ADDING A NEW SECTION 4-73.5 TO THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA MUNICIPAL CODE LEVYING A SPECIAL SALES TAX ON RETAIL MARIJUANA SALES
WHEREAS, on November 3, 2020, the electors of the Town of Buena Vista approved the sale of retail marijuana in the Town and special sales tax on the sale of retail marijuana; and
WHEREAS, the Board of Trustees desires to codify the special sales tax in the Town of Buena Vista Municipal Code.
WHEREAS, NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES FOR THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO AS FOLLOWS:
Section 1. A new Section 4-73.5 is hereby added to the Town of Buena Vista Municipal Code to read as follows:
Sec. 4-73.5. – Special sales tax on retail marijuana.
(a) Effective January 1, 2021, there is hereby imposed on all retail sales of marijuana and marijuana products a tax equal to five percent (5%) of the gross receipts from such sales.
(b) The collection, administration and enforcement of this sales tax shall be performed by the Director of Finance of the Town of Buena Vista.
(c) All revenues derived from such tax shall be collected, retained and expended exclusively for community support services, capital improvements, and facilities, which shall include but not be limited to expenditures for parks, open space and recreation, infrastructure improvements, economic development initiatives, land acquisition, affordable housing initiatives, and community support grants.
Section 2. Severability. If any article, section, paragraph, sentence, clause, or phrase of this Ordinance is held to be unconstitutional or invalid for any reason, such decision shall not affect the validity or constitutionality of the remaining portions of this Ordinance. The Board of Trustees hereby declares that it would have passed this Ordinance and each part or parts hereof irrespective of the fact that any part or parts be declared unconstitutional or invalid.
Section 3. Safety. This Ordinance is deemed necessary for the protection of the health, welfare and safety of the community.
INTRODUCED, READ, ADOPTED AND ORDERED PUBLISHED this 24th day of November, 2020.
THIS ORDINANCE SHALL BECOME EFFECTIVE THIRTY DAYS FROM PUBLICATION.
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
By: ________________________________
Duff Lacy, Mayor
ATTEST:
_________________________________
Paula Barnett, Town Clerk
Published in The Chaffee County Times December 3, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.