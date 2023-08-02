PUBLIC NOTICE
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 17
(SERIES OF 2023)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA REZONING CERTAIN PROPERTY KNOWN AS CERTAIN PORTIONS OF BLOCKS 7 AND 11 CROSSMAN’S ADDITION AND ADJACENT RIGHTS OF WAY, TOWN OF BUENA VISTA FROM GENERAL RESIDENTIAL, OLD TOWN OVERLAY (R-2-OT) DISTRICT TO HIGH DENSITY RESIDENTIAL (R-3) DISTRICT AND AMENDING THE TOWN’S OFFICIAL ZONING MAP
WHEREAS, Crossman’s Development Ltd., (“Owner”) owns the property described as follows (“Property”):
The eastern 12.97 feet of Lot 5, Lots 6 through 16 and 17 through 27, the eastern 12.97 feet of Lot 28, and adjacent alley, all in Block 11, Crossman’s Addition;
The western 30 feet of Blaine Avenue, adjacent to Lots 16, 17 and the alley between Lots 16 and 17, Block 11, Crossman’s Addition; and
The eastern 17 feet of Lot 20, Lots 14 through 16, 17 through 19, the eastern 17 feet of Lot 13, and the adjacent alley, Block 7, Crossman’s Addition.
WHEREAS, the Owner seeks to rezone the Property from General Residential, Old Town Overlay (R-2-OT) to High Residential (R-3) District to develop the Property;
WHEREAS, a request to rezone property is governed by Sec. 16.06.6.4.1 of the Buena Vista Municipal Code;
WHEREAS, the Planning and Zoning Commission held a duly-noticed public hearing on May 2, 2023, took public comment on the application to rezone the Property and recommended approval of the rezoning application; and
WHEREAS, after a duly-noticed public hearing, the Board of Trustees, upon reviewing the comments of the Planning and Zoning Commission, hearing the statements of staff and the public, and giving due consideration to the matter, determines as provided below.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO, THAT:
Section 1. The Board of Trustees hereby makes the following findings:
1. The proposed rezoning is consistent with the Comprehensive Plan and the purposes of the Unified Development Code. The Comprehensive Plan acknowledges and emphasizes the impact of the lack of housing options and pricing attainability has on Buena Vista’s economy, workforce and families. The development proposed for the Property seeks provide a range of housing options including more density and a percentage of deed restricted properties to serve as workforce housing.
2. The proposed rezoning is consistent with the purpose and intent of the R-3 zone district. Crossman’s Addition is located between low-density residential to the west and commercial uses to the north and east. Rezoning would allow the proposed development to include a wide range of densities to create a transition of housing density on the west of Blocks 7 and 12 toward the multi-family apartments to the east on Block 11.
3. There have been significant changes in the area to warrant a zoning change. The commercial development to the north and demographic shifts have made the prospect of developing on the already-platted lots more viable. The rezoning would encourage the financial viability of installing necessary extensive infrastructure. Rezoning the proposed area would encourage a broader range of housing types than what is supported by the current R-2-OT zoning.
4. The intensity of development in the new zoning district is not expected to create significantly adverse impacts to surrounding properties or the neighborhood. Undoubtedly, the development of Phase I of The Crossing Major Subdivision will have impacts on surrounding properties and neighborhoods. However, the proposed development of the Property will be more dense (121 units) will be on the eastern side of the Property adjacent to the commercial uses. This will limit traffic impacts away from lower density residential areas on the west and maintain a transition zone toward the Highway Commercial zone district.
5. Public facilities and services are available to adequately serve the subject property while maintaining an adequate level of service to existing development, including, but not limited to, public water supply, infrastructure, and water rights available to the Town as identified in its Water Activity Report at the time of the application. During the rezoning and preliminary plat review processes, critical referral agencies were consulted to ensure the proposed layout, design, and density of the development would be serviceable with applicable utilities and emergency services. Comments from Chaffee Fire, Sangre de Cristo Electric, Buena Vista Sanitation District, Charter Communications, Aristata Communications, and Buena Vista Water have been incorporated and addressed at this preliminary stage. The required loop of the water main from Harrison Avenue to Crossman Avenue will enable water service to be provided throughout the development.
Section 2. The Town consents to the rezoning of the public rights of way described above.
Section 3. Severability. If any article, section, paragraph, sentence, clause, or phrase of this Ordinance is held to be unconstitutional or invalid for any reason, such decision shall not affect the validity or constitutionality of the remaining portions of this Ordinance. The Board of Trustees hereby declares that it would have passed this Ordinance and each part or parts hereof irrespective of the fact that any part or parts be declared unconstitutional or invalid.
Section 4. Safety. This Ordinance is deemed necessary for the protection of the health, welfare and safety of the community.
INTRODUCED, READ, ADOPTED AND ORDERED PUBLISHED this 25th day of July, 2023.
THIS ORDINANCE SHALL BECOME EFFECTIVE THIRTY (30) DAYS FROM PUBLICATION.
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
By: /s/ Libby Fay
Libby Fay, Mayor
ATTEST:SEAL
/s/Paula Barnett
Paula Barnett, Town Clerk
Published in The Chaffee County Times August 3, 2023
