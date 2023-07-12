PUBLIC NOTICE
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 14
(SERIES OF 2023)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF BUNEA VISTA AMENDED SECTION 2-47(E) OF THE BUENA VISTA MUNICIPAL CODE
WHEREAS, the Board desires to expand the residency requirements for the Town Administrator.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO, THAT:
Section 1. Section 2-47(e) of the Buena Vista Municipal Code is hereby amended to read as follows:
The Town Administrator is hereby declared and determined to be a key Town employee with duties and responsibilities demanding that he or she reside in, or in close proximity to, the Town. As a result, the Town Administrator shall be required to reside within a thirty (30) minute normal drive time radius of the Town Hall, and in no event greater than thirty (30) miles therefrom, throughout their term of office. The Board of Trustees may waive this requirement at its discretion.
Section 2. Severability. If any article, section, paragraph, sentence, clause, or phrase of this Ordinance is held to be unconstitutional or invalid for any reason, such decision shall not affect the validity or constitutionality of the remaining portions of this Ordinance. The Board of Trustees hereby declares that it would have passed this Ordinance and each part or parts hereof irrespective of the fact that any part or parts be declared unconstitutional or invalid.
Section 3. Safety. This Ordinance is deemed necessary for the protection of the health, welfare and safety of the community.
INTRODUCED, READ, ADOPTED AND ORDERED PUBLISHED this 29th day of June, 2023.
THIS ORDINANCE SHALL BECOME EFFECTIVE THIRTY (30) DAYS FROM PUBLICATION.
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
By: ________________________________
Libby Fay, Mayor
ATTEST:
_________________________________
Paula Barnett, Town Clerk
Published in The Chaffee County Times July 13, 2023
