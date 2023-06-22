PUBLIC NOTICE
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 13
(SERIES OF 2023)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO AMENDING VARIOUS PROVISIONS OF CHAPTER 11 OF THE BUENA VISTA MUNICIPAL CODE CONCERNING SPECIAL EVENTS IN PUBLIC PLACES
WHEREAS, the Board of Trustees desires to amend various provisions of Chapter 11 of the Buena Vista Municipal Code concerning special events held on public property.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO:
Section 1. Section 11-111 of the Buena Vista Municipal Code is hereby amended by deleting the definition of “Special event”.
Section 2. Chapter 11, Article VII is hereby repealed in its entirety and reenacted to read as follows:
Sec. 11-120. – Definitions
As used in this Article, unless the context clearly requires a different meaning, the following terms shall be defined as follows:
Multi-year special event means an event that is eligible to apply for a three (3) year permit and that meets all of the following additional criteria:
(1) The event has been hosted in the Town for three (3) or more consecutive years;
(2) The event organizer has remained the same for the previous three (3) years;
(3) The event is an annual event and is hosted at a similar date and time each year;
(4) The Town Administrator deems that the event has had and will continue to have a positive impact on the Town and there have been no documented negative impacts regarding the event or the event organizer; and
(5) There are no significant operational plan changes proposed and the event organizer is willing to adjust the event annually as requested by the Town Administrator.
Special event means an organized procession or assemblage requiring exclusive use of all or a portion of a public property, and which meets any one (1) of the following criteria:
(1) It involves one hundred (100) or more people;
(2) It requires traffic control in the reasonable judgment of the Chief of Police;
(3) It requires a liquor license;
(4) It requires a vendor license;
(5) It will use amplified sound;
(6) It involve special event camping; or
(7) It creates a public safety hazard in the reasonable judgment of the Town Administrator.
Sec. 11-121. – Permit Required
(a) Any person desiring to conduct a special event in the Town shall first obtain a permit from the Town Administrator. If a public right-of-way closure or use of a public park or recreation area (as those terms are defined in Section 11-111) is desired, the requirements of Sections 11-112 and 11-113 shall also apply, respectively.
(b) If the special event is a one-time event or a series of recurring events in the same calendar year, the applicant shall apply for a special event permit as provided in Section 11-122.
(c) After three (3) consecutive permitted years, if a special event meets the definition of a multi-year special event set forth in Section 11-120, the event organizer may apply for a multi-year special event permit as provided in Section 11-122.
Sec. 11-122. – Permit application.
(a) Applications for a special event permit or a multi-year special event permit shall be submitted on a form specified by the Town Administrator.
(b) At a minimum, an application for a special event permit or a multi-year special event permit shall include the following information:
(1) The applicant’s name, address, and phone number;
(2) The date and time of the event, including the estimated set-up period, the start time, the end time, and the estimated break-down and clean up period;
(3) A map showing the proposed location of the event, including a detailed map of the route, if applicable;
(4) The nature of the event;
(5) The estimated number of participants, and animals, if any;
(6) The estimated number of vehicles;
(7) A clean-up plan;
(8) A description of any planned amplified sound;
(9) If camping is desired, a specific request that camping may be permitted, the requested location of the camping, and an estimate regarding the number of anticipated campers; and
(10) Any other information requested by the Town Administrator relevant to either the criteria set forth in Section 11-123, or the possible conditions that may be imposed pursuant to Section 11-125 that will aid the Town Administrator in deciding whether to issue the permit applied for and whether approval should be conditioned on compliance with additional requirements.
(c) Applications shall be submitted as follows:
(1) New events: Not less than one (1) month, not more than ten (10) months before the event.
(2) Events that have been permitted and executed previously: Not less than one (1) month nor more than twelve (12) months before the event.
(d) The Town Administrator shall, upon a showing of good cause, consider an application for a special event permit or a multi-year special event permit that is filed after the filing deadline if there is sufficient time to process and investigate the application and obtain necessary police services for the event. Good cause may be demonstrated by showing that the circumstance that gave rise to the application did not reasonably allow the applicant to file within the times prescribed in paragraph (c). If the Town Administrator refuses to consider a late application, the Town Administrator shall inform the applicant in writing of the reasons therefore, and of the applicant’s right of appeal.
(e) Each application for a special event permit or multi-year special event permit shall be accompanied by a fee as set by the Board of Trustees, which fee shall defray the costs of processing the application.
(f) If the applicant desires to withdraw their application at any point during the review and permitting process, the applicant shall notify the Town Administrator in writing of such desire. When the Town Administrator is notified of the request for withdrawal, the Town Administrator shall immediately cease processing the application and fulfill the withdrawal request.
Sec. 11-123. – Criteria for denial.
(a) The Town Administrator shall approve an application for a special event permit or multi-year special event permit unless they determine, upon consideration of the application and other pertinent information, that:
(1) Information contained in the application or supplemental information obtained from the applicant is found to be false in any material detail;
(2) The applicant has failed to complete the application after having been notified of any additional information or documents required;
(3) Another special event permit or multi-year permit has already been issued, on an application for a special event permit or multi-year permit has been received prior in time, to hold the same on the same date and time, or so close in time and place as to cause undue traffic congestion, or as to burden the Town’s ability to meet the needs of police, fire, or other emergency services to the remainder of the Town;
(4) The time, route, or size of the event will substantially interrupt the safe and orderly movement of traffic on or contiguous to the event site or route, or will disrupt the use of a public right-of-way at a time when the right-of-way is usually subject to traffic congestion;
(5) The size, nature, or location of the event will present a substantial risk to the health, safety, or welfare of the public or participants in the event;
(6) The size of the event will require diversion of so great a number of police officers to ensure that the participants stay within the boundaries or route of the event, or to protect participants in the event, as to prevent normal protection to the rest of the Town; provided that nothing herein authorizes the denial of a permit because of the need to protect participants from the conduct of others, if reasonable permit conditions can be imposed to allow for adequate protect of participants with the number of police officers available to police the event;
(7) The location of the event will substantially interfere with any construction or maintenance work scheduled to take place on or near a public right-of-way or with any previously issued public right-of-way permit;
(8) The event, as described in the application, would violate and applicable law;
(9) The applicant has failed to pay costs, fees, or deposits for any previous event permit;
(10) The applicant has failed to abide by the terms or conditions of any pervious event permit; or
(11) Multiple, verified complaints from event participants, community members, or Town staff regarding the behavior of event staff during previously approved events.
(b) When the grounds for denial of an application can be corrected by altering the date, time, duration, route, or location of the event, the Town Administrator shall, instead of denying the application, conditionally approve the application upon the applicant’s acceptance of appropriate corrective conditions or by making other reasonable modifications to the event.
Sec. 11-124. – Issuance.
The Town Administrator shall consider the applicable criteria and approve, conditionally approve, or deny an application for a special event permit or multi-year special event permit. If the application is denied, the Town Administrator shall inform the applicant in writing of the grounds for denial and the applicant’s right of appeal. If the application is approved, the Town Administrator shall issue the event permit, including any conditions.
Sec. 11-125. – Conditions.
(a) The Town Administrator may impose reasonable and timebound conditions on any event.
(1) Alteration of the date, time, duration, frequency, route or location of the event;
(2) Conditions concerning the area of assembly and disbanding of parades or other events occurring along the route;
(3) Conditions concerning accommodation of available parking, pedestrian or vehicular traffic, including restricting the event to only a portion of a public right-of-way;
(4) Requirements for the use of traffic cones, barricades or other traffic control devices to be provided, placed and removed by the permittee at its expense;
(5) Requirements for provision of emergency access and first aid or sanitary facilities;
(6) Requirements for arrangement of supplemental fire protection or law enforcement personnel to be present at the event at the permittee’s expense;
(7) Requirements for use of event monitors and providing notice of permit conditions to event participants;
(8) Restrictions on the number and type of vehicles, animals or structures at the event and inspection and prior approval of floats, structures and decorated vehicles for fire safety;
(9) Requirements for use of trash receptacles, cleanup and restoration of property;
(10) Restrictions on use of amplified sound;
(11) A requirement that notice be provided to the property owners of property adjacent to any affected public property;
(12) Compliance with any applicable law and obtaining any other legally required permits or licenses; and
(13) Designation of a contact person with decision-making authority who will be continuously available to law enforcement personnel and present at the event.
(b) If camping is to be conducted in conjunction with an event, in addition to all conditions imposed by the Town Administrator or this Article, the camping shall be conducted in compliance with all camping rules and regulations established by the Town Administrator.
Sec. 11-126. – Insurance.
(a) In addition to any condition imposed by Section 11-125, the Town Administrator may require the applicant to possess liability insurance to protect against loss from liability imposed by law for damages for bodily injury or property damage arising from the event. The Town Administrator shall determine whether to require such insurance and the amount of insurance that shall be required, based upon the considerations routinely taken into account by the Town in evaluating loss exposures, including without limitation whether the event poses a substantial risk of damage or injury due to the anticipated number of participants, the nature of the event and activities involved and the physical characteristics of the proposed site or route. Such insurance shall name the Town and its officers, employees, and agents as additional insureds.
(b) A copy of the policy or certificate of insurance along with all necessary endorsements shall be filed with the Town Administrator no less than five (5) days before the event or forty-eight (48) hours after approval by the Town, whichever is later.
Sec. 11-127. – Duties of permittee.
(a) The permittee shall comply with all terms and conditions of the event permit and of Chapter 11, Article VII of the Town Code.
(b) The permittee shall ensure that the person leading or in charge of the event is familiar with every provision of the event permit and carries the event permit on their person for the duration of the event. The permittee and all event staff or volunteers shall conduct themselves in a professional manner that is positive to the community. Multiple, verified complaints from event participants, community members, or Town staff regarding the behavior of event staff shall be grounds for future denial of event applications.
(c) Immediately following the completion of the event, the permittee shall ensure that the area used for the event is cleaned and restored to the same condition as existed prior to the event. If the property used for the event has not been properly cleaned or restored, the permittee shall be required to reimburse the Town for any costs incurred by the Town to clean or restore the area.
Sec. 11-128. – Revocation.
(a) The Town Administrator may, at any time prior to the event, revoke or terminate a permit that has been issued for the event if conditions change so that the application could have been denied in the first instance.
(b) The Town Administrator may revoke an event permit during the course of the event if the continuation of the event presents a clear and present danger to the participants or the public health, safety, or welfare.
(c) The Town Administrator may revoke the permit and terminate the event during the course of the event for noncompliance with any term or condition of the event permit.
Sec. 11-129. – Appeal.
(a) Any decision by the Town Administrator under this Article may be appealed to the Board of Trustees by filing a written notice of appeal, setting forth the grounds for appeal, within five (5) days of the decision.
(b) The Board of Trustees shall review the appeal and issue a written decision no later than thirty (30) working days after the filing of the appeal. The applicant and the Town Administrator may present written evidence or argument to assist the review. The Board of Trustees’ decision shall be final, subject only to judicial review.
(c) If an appeal is properly filed, but a decision by the Board of Trustees would not be due prior to twenty-four (24) hours before the start of the event, and the Board of Trustees has not notified the applicant that the Board of Trustees will provide an expedited decision prior twenty-four (24) hours before the start of the event, the applicant may seek judicial review with no additional administrative review.
Section 3. Severability. If any article, section, paragraph, sentence, clause, or phrase of this Ordinance is held to be unconstitutional or invalid for any reason, such decision shall not affect the validity or constitutionality of the remaining portions of this Ordinance. The Board of Trustees hereby declares that it would have passed this Ordinance and each part or parts hereof irrespective of the fact that any part or parts be declared unconstitutional or invalid.
Section 4. Safety. This Ordinance is deemed necessary for the protection of the health, welfare and safety of the community.
INTRODUCED, READ, ADOPTED AND ORDERED PUBLISHED this 13th day of June, 2023.
THIS ORDINANCE SHALL BECOME EFFECTIVE THIRTY (30) DAYS FROM PUBLICATION.
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
By:_________________
Libby Fay, Mayor
ATTEST:
_________________________________
Paula Barnett, Town Clerk
Published in The Chaffee County Times June 22, 2023
