PUBLIC NOTICE
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 12
(SERIES OF 2023)
AN EMERGENCY ORDINANCE IMPOSING A TEMPORARY MORATORIUM ON THE ACCEPTANCE, PROCESSING AND APPROVAL OF SUBDIVISION APPLICATIONS AND ANNEXATION PETITIONS WITHIN THE TOWN
WHEREAS, the Town’s supply of water to serve new development is extremely limited;
WHEREAS, Town staff, consultants, and the Board of Trustees are working on acquiring new sources of water, including augmentation certificates from the Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District;
WHEREAS, Town staff, consultants, and the Board or Trustees are working on an updated water allocation policy and new water dedication requirements to ensure the Town has sufficient water supplies to serve existing and new development and to make the most beneficial use of the Town’s limited water supply;
WHEREAS, it is estimated that the initial stage of the water supply acquisition and allocation review process will take approximately one hundred twenty days (120);
WHEREAS, to provide the Town with the time necessary to review its water supply options, acquire an initial additional water supply, and update its water allocation policy and development regulations, a moratorium on new annexation petitions and new subdivision applications is necessary; and
WHEREAS, the Board of Trustees recognizes that this moratorium affects imminent development plans of property owners and builders and therefore the moratorium will not apply to the following:
1. Complete annexation petitions filed with the Town prior to the date of this Ordinance;
2. Annexation petitions for property that will not require Town water service;
3. Complete minor and major subdivision applications filed with the Town prior to the date of this Ordinance; and
4. Major subdivision applications that have already satisfied the sketch plan review procedure through final review and recommendation by the Planning and Zoning Commission and the Board of Trustees as required by section 16.06.6.2 of the Buena Vista Unified Development Code.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO, THAT:
Section 1. Findings and Intent. The above and foregoing recitals are incorporated herein by reference and adopted as findings and determinations of the Board of Trustees of the Town of Buena Vista.
Section 2. Moratorium. Effective upon the adoption of this Ordinance, a temporary moratorium on the acceptance, processing and approval of annexation petitions and of minor and major subdivision applications is hereby imposed, with the following exceptions:
1. Complete annexation petitions filed with the Town prior to the date of this Ordinance;
2. Annexation petitions for property that will not require Town water service;
3. Complete minor and major subdivision applications filed with the Town prior to the date of this Ordinance; and
4. Major subdivision applications that have already satisfied the sketch plan review procedure through final review and recommendation by the Planning and Zoning Commission and the Board of Trustees as required by section 16.06.6.2 of the Buena Vista Unified Development Code.
Section 3. Duration. The moratorium shall remain in effect until September 20, 2023, unless extended or shortened by further action of the Board of Trustees.
Section 4. Authority. The Town Board hereby finds, determines and declares that it has the power to adopt this Ordinance pursuant to the Local Government Land Use Control Enabling Act, Article 20 of Title 29 C.R.S. and Part 3 of Article 23 of Title 31, C.R.S.
Section 5. Emergency Declaration. This Ordinance is being adopted as an emergency ordinance because permitting unlimited new annexation petitions and subdivision applications prior to the Town updating its land use and water allocation regulations may cause the Town to over-allocate its limited water supply threatening the Town’s ability to serve existing water customers and may further cause the Town to allocate its limited water supply in a manner that does not best serve the public interest.
Section 6. Severability. If any article, section, paragraph, sentence, clause, or phrase of this Ordinance is held to be unconstitutional or invalid for any reason, such decision shall not affect the validity or constitutionality of the remaining portions of this Ordinance. The Board of Trustees hereby declares that it would have passed this Ordinance and each part or parts hereof irrespective of the fact that any part is declared unconstitutional or invalid.
Section 7. Safety. This Ordinance is deemed necessary for the immediate protection of the health, welfare and safety of the community.
INTRODUCED, READ, ADOPTED AND ORDERED PUBLISHED this 23rd day of May 2023.
THIS ORDINANCE SHALL BECOME EFFECTIVE UPON ADOPTION.
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
By:_________________
Libby Fay, Mayor
ATTEST:
_______________________
Paula Barnett, Town Clerk
Published in The Chaffee County Times June 1, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.