PUBLIC NOTICE
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 11
(SERIES OF 2023)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO, ADDING A NEW SECTION 10-258 TO THE BUENA VISTA MUNICIPAL CODE CONCERNING THE POSSESSION OF TOBACCO PRODUCTS BY PERSONS UNDER 18 YEARS OF AGE
WHEREAS, the Board of Trustees has heard from members of the community, school district representatives, and the Town’s Police Chief that the use of tobacco products by persons under the age of 18 is a substantial public health concern in the Town; and
WHEREAS, the Board of Trustees, therefore, desires to make the possession of tobacco products by persons under the age of 18 a municipal offense.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO:
Section 1. A new Section 10-258 is hereby added to the Buena Vista Municipal Code to read as follows:
Sec. 10-258. – Possession of Tobacco and Electronic Smoking Devices by Persons under Eighteen (18) Years of Age.
(a) Definitions. As used in this Section:
(1) Tobacco Product has the same meaning as set forth in Section 10-257.
(2) Electronic Smoking Device has the same meaning as set forth in Section 10-257.
(3) Possess means to:
(i) Own or have custody of tobacco products; or
(ii) Have tobacco products within one’s immediate presence or control.
(b) It is unlawful for a person under the age of eighteen (18) to possess a tobacco product.
Section 2. Severability. If any article, section, paragraph, sentence, clause, or phrase of this Ordinance is held to be unconstitutional or invalid for any reason, such decision shall not affect the validity or constitutionality of the remaining portions of this Ordinance. The Board of Trustees hereby declares that it would have passed this Ordinance and each part or parts hereof irrespective of the fact that any part or parts be declared unconstitutional or invalid.
Section 3. Safety. This Ordinance is deemed necessary for the protection of the health, welfare and safety of the community.
INTRODUCED, READ, ADOPTED AND ORDERED PUBLISHED this 9th day of May, 2023.
THIS ORDINANCE SHALL BECOME EFFECTIVE THIRTY (30) DAYS FROM PUBLICATION.
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
By: ______________
Libby Fay, Mayor
ATTEST:
_________________________
Paula Barnett, Town Clerk
Published in The Chaffee County Times May 18, 2023
