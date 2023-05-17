PUBLIC NOTICE
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 10
(SERIES OF 2023)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA AMENDING CERTAIN DEFINITIONS IN ARTICLE II, CHAPTER 6 OF THE BUENA VISTA MUNICIPAL CODE CONCERNING BUSINESS LICENSES
WHEREAS, in 2022, the Colorado Legislature passed SB22-32, which limited the authority of municipalities to require business licenses for retail businesses which have an incidental presence in the municipality and have a state standard retail license; and
WHEREAS, the Town needs to amend its Code to comply with SB22-32.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO, THAT:
Section 1. Secs. 6-22(a) and (b) of the Buena Vista Municipal Code are amended to read as follows:
(a) Business means any activity engaged in with the object of financial or other gain, benefit, advantage or profit, either direct or indirect, including, by way of example, the sale, supply or delivery of goods or services, and including such activities conducted by home occupations and professions and nonprofit organizations. Business does not include a retailer or retail business that has an incidental presence in the Town and holds a valid state standard retail license.
(b) Business license means a general business license issued pursuant to the terms of this Article and includes peddler, solicitor and transient merchant licenses, special event business licenses, and tree service licenses.
Section 2. Sec. 6-23(a) of the Buena Vista Municipal Code is amended to read as follows:
An application for a business license shall be made to the Town Clerk on forms provided therefor. Every applicant shall state under oath or affirmation such facts as may be required for the granting of such license, and it shall be unlawful for any person to make any false statement or misrepresentation in connection with any license application.
Section 3. Severability. If any article, section, paragraph, sentence, clause, or phrase of this Ordinance is held to be unconstitutional or invalid for any reason, such decision shall not affect the validity or constitutionality of the remaining portions of this Ordinance. The Board of Trustees hereby declares that it would have passed this Ordinance and each part or parts hereof irrespective of the fact that any part or parts be declared unconstitutional or invalid.
Section 4. Safety. This Ordinance is deemed necessary for the protection of the health, welfare and safety of the community.
INTRODUCED, READ, ADOPTED AND ORDERED PUBLISHED this 9th day of May, 2023.
THIS ORDINANCE SHALL BECOME EFFECTIVE THIRTY (30) DAYS FROM PUBLICATION.
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
By: _____________
Libby Fay, Mayor
ATTEST:
_________________________
Paula Barnett, Town Clerk
Published in The Chaffee County Times May 18, 2023
