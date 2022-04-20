PUBLIC NOTICE
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 10
(SERIES OF 2022)
A ORDINANCE OF THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO ANNEXING TO THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO BY SERIAL ANNEXATION CERTAIN REAL PROPERTY KNOWN AS STACKHAUS ANNEXATION NO. 1
WHEREAS, pursuant to the laws of the State of Colorado, there was presented to and filed with the Board of Trustees of the Town of Buena Vista, Colorado, a written petition for annexation to and by the Town of Buena Vista, Colorado, of that property described in the attached Exhibit A, being contiguous unincorporated territory situated, lying and being in Chaffee County, Colorado;
WHEREAS, the Board of Trustees of the Town of Buena Vista, Colorado has conducted a public hearing as required by law to determine the eligibility for annexation of that property described in Exhibit A; and
WHEREAS, the Board of Trustees of the Town of Buena Vista, Colorado, has satisfied itself concerning the eligibility for annexation of that property described in Exhibit A and concerning the conformance of the proposed annexation to the applicable law in the annexation policy of the Town of Buena Vista, Colorado.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO:
Section 1. The Board of Trustees finds that the property described in Exhibit A is part of the serial annexation of a larger parcel of land.
Section 2. The annexation by and to the Town of Buena Vista, Colorado, of that property described in Exhibit A, situated, lying and being in Chaffee County, Colorado, meets all requirements of law and the annexation policy of the Town of Buena Vista, and therefore, said annexation is hereby approved and made effective.
Section 3. The owner(s) of more than fifty percent (50%) of the property described in Exhibit A has petitioned for annexation.
Section 4. Upon the effective date of this Annexation Ordinance, all lands within the area to be annexed shall become subject to the laws of the State of Colorado pertaining to towns and to all ordinances, resolutions, rules and regulations of the Town of Buena Vista.
Section 5. Considering all of the foregoing, and based on the conviction that annexation of this property to the Town of Buena Vista will serve the best interests of the Town of Buena Vista and the owner(s) of the territory to be annexed, the unincorporated territory described in Exhibit A, which is attached hereto and made a part hereof, is hereby annexed to the Town of Buena Vista, Colorado.
Section 6. The Annexation Map showing the boundaries of the newly annexed territory as above described shall be kept on file in the office of the Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder.
Section 7. Upon the execution and delivery of the Annexation and Master Development Agreements, as approved by the Board of Trustees, by the owner, the Town Clerk shall file for recording three certified copies of the Annexation Ordinance and three copies of the Annexation Map with the Clerk and Recorder of Chaffee County, Colorado and other copies as necessary with the Department of Local Affairs and the Department of Revenue.
Section 8. This Ordinance shall become effective thirty (30) days after final publication except for the purpose of general taxation, and for such purposes it shall become effective on January 1st of the next succeeding year following passage of this Ordinance.
INTRODUCED, READ, ADOPTED AND ORDERED PUBLISHED this 12th day of April, 2022.
THIS ORDINANCE SHALL BECOME EFFECTIVE THIRTY DAYS FROM PUBLICATION.
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
By: _________________
Duff Lacy, Mayor
ATTEST:
_________________________
Paula Barnett, Town Clerk
EXHIBIT “A”
A tract of land located in the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 18, Township 14 South, Range 78 West of the 6th Principal Meridian, Chaffee County, Colorado, more particularly described as beginning at the North Quarter Corner (Rock) of said Section 18,
thence South 00°29'00" East 1627.80 feet to a point on the Southerly right-of-way of Colorado State Highway No. 306;
thence South 74°56'00" West 450.0 feet along said right-of-way, which point is the true point of beginning,
thence South 00°29'00" East 875.49 feet;
thence South 89°59'00" West 414.03 feet,
thence North 00°34'30" West 764.09 feet to a point on the Southerly right-of-way of Colorado State Highway No. 306; thence North 74°56'00" East 429.06 feet along said right-of-way to the point of beginning
TOGETHER WITH right-of-way easement as described in instrument recorded July 6, 2005 as Reception No. 351808.
also known by street address as: 15750 County Road 306, Buena Vista, CO 81211, Together with, without any warranty or representation whatsoever, any water, or rights or claims to water or water rights, or ditch or ditch rights (if any) associated with, appurtenant to, or used in connection with, the Property and assessor's schedule or parcel no.: with all appurtenances.
Published in The Chaffee County Times April 21, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.