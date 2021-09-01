PUBLIC NOTICE
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 10
(SERIES OF 2021)
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE SIGN CODE PROVISIONS IN CHAPTER 16 CONCERNING YARD SIGNS DURING ELECTION SEASON AND FLAGS
WHEREAS,the Board of Trustees desires to increase the number of flags permitted from two to three and to increase the number of yard signs permitted during elections, as further set forth herein.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO, THAT:
Section 1. Section 16.04.4.7.2(C)(4) of the Buena Vista Municipal Code is hereby amended to read as follows:
Flags. Up to three (3) flags allowed per property. Flags shall be affixed to permanent flagpoles, whether or not such flagpole is freestanding or attached to a building. A minimum pedestrian clearance of seven (7) feet shall be maintained for any flag hanging above a sidewalk or walkway. Nonpermanent flags for special events may be allowed if identified as part of the special event application.
Section 2. Section 16.04.4.7.2(C)(7)(a) of the Buena Vista Municipal Code is hereby amended to read as follows:
Yard signs shall be limited to two (2) per property, except that during a period of sixty (60) days before and seven (7) days after an election date, yard signs shall be limited to five (5) per property. For purposes of this section, election date means the date of any regular or special Town election, county election or state or federal primary or general election.
Section 3. Section 16.04.4.7.5(C)(1) of the Buena Vista Municipal Code is hereby amended by the addition of a new subsection (d) to read as follows:
d. No more than five temporary signs are allowed on single property in total, including temporary signs allowed without a permit.
Section 4. Severability. If any article, section, paragraph, sentence, clause, or phrase of this Ordinance is held to be unconstitutional or invalid for any reason, such decision shall not affect the validity or constitutionality of the remaining portions of this Ordinance. The Board of Trustees hereby declares that it would have passed this Ordinance and each part or parts hereof irrespective of the fact that any part or parts be declared unconstitutional or invalid.
Section 5. Safety. This Ordinance is deemed necessary for the protection of the health, welfare and safety of the community.
INTRODUCED, READ, ADOPTED AND ORDERED PUBLISHED this 24th day of August, 2021.
THIS ORDINANCE SHALL BECOME EFFECTIVE THIRTY (30) DAYS FROM PUBLICATION.
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
By: ________________
Duff Lacy, Mayor
ATTEST:
___________________
Paula Barnett, Town Clerk
Published in The Chaffee County Times September 2, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.