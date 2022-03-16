PUBLIC NOTICE
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 09
(SERIES OF 2022)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO, APPROVING THE SALE AND CONVEYANCE OF PROPERTY TO LINDERMAN INVESTMENTS, LLC, AND AUTHORIZING EXECUTION OF ALL CLOSING DOCUMENTS
WHEREAS, the Town of Buena Vista owns and no longer has use for certain property in Town generally known as 123 Linderman Avenue, the location of the Town's former fire station (the "Property");
WHEREAS, the Board of Trustees desires to authorize conveyance of the Property according to the terms and conditions set out in the Contract to Buy and Sell Real Estate, dated December 15, 2021, to which the Town submitted a counterproposal that was accepted on December 22, 2021, both of which are attached hereto and incorporated herein;
WHEREAS, the Property is no longer used or held for any governmental purpose and, as such, the Trustees find and determine that the Town, in disposing of the Property, is acting in its proprietary capacity and not in its governmental capacity, pursuant to the holding in New Stanley Associates, L.L.L.P. v. Town of Estes Park, 200 P.3d 1118 (Colo. App. 2008); and
WHEREAS, Board of Trustees desires to authorize the sale and disposal of the Property, as it is authorized to do pursuant to C.R.S. § 31-15-713(1)(b).
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO:
Section 1. The Mayor or the Town Administrator are hereby authorized to execute all documents required to sell and convey the Property with no further approval or action of the Board of Trustees being required.
Section 2. All actions take by the Town Administrator prior to the date of this Resolution in furtherance of this conveyance, including without limitation, signature of conveyance and inspection documents, are hereby ratified and affirmed.
INTRODUCED, READ, ADOPTED AND ORDERED PUBLISHED this 8th day of March, 2022.
THIS ORDINANCE SHALL BECOME EFFECTIVE THIRTY DAYS FROM PUBLICATION.
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
By: _______________
Duff Lacy, Mayor
ATTEST:
_______________________ Paula Barnett, Town Clerk
Published in The Chaffee County Times March 17, 2022
