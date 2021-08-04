PUBLIC NOTICE
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 09
(SERIES OF 2021)
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING ARTICLE III OF CHAPTER 18 OF THE BUENA VISTA MUNICIPAL CODE TO ADOPT THE 2020 EDITION OF THE NATIONAL ELECTRICAL CODE
WHEREAS, the Board of Trustees desires to amend the Buena Vista Municipal Code to adopt the most recent edition of the National Electrical Code.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO, THAT:
Section 1. Article III of Chapter 18 of the Buena Vista Municipal Code is hereby repealed and reenacted as follows:
ARTICLE III – Electrical Code
Sec. 18-41. – Adoption of National Electric Code.
(a) There is hereby adopted by reference the most current edition of the National Electrical Code which has been adopted by the Colorado State Electrical Board, as published by the National Fire Protection Association, One Batterymarch Park, Quincy, Massachusetts 02169, to have the same force and effect as if set forth herein in every particular. New editions of the National Electrical Code shall become effective 12 months after adoption of such new edition by the Colorado State Electrical Board. Any previously adopted amendments to the National Electrical Code are hereby repealed.
(b) The subject matter of this code includes comprehensive provisions and safety standards for the electrical construction, alteration, repair, removal and demolition of equipment within buildings and structures in the Town for the purpose of protecting the public health, safety and general welfare.
Section 2.Severability. If any article, section, paragraph, sentence, clause, or phrase of this Ordinance is held to be unconstitutional or invalid for any reason, such decision shall not affect the validity or constitutionality of the remaining portions of this Ordinance. The Board of Trustees hereby declares that it would have passed this Ordinance and each part or parts hereof irrespective of the fact that any part or parts be declared unconstitutional or invalid.
Section 3. Safety. This Ordinance is deemed necessary for the protection of the health, welfare and safety of the community.
INTRODUCED, READ, ADOPTED AND ORDERED PUBLISHED this 27th day of July, 2021.
THIS ORDINANCE SHALL BECOME EFFECTIVE THIRTY (30) DAYS FROM PUBLICATION.
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
By: _____________________
Duff Lacy, Mayor
ATTEST:
_______________________
Paula Barnett, Town Clerk
Published in The Chaffee County Times August 5, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.