PUBLIC NOTICE
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 08
(SERIES OF 2023)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA APPROVING THE FIRST AMENDMENT TO THE PROPERTY CONVEYANCE AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE TOWN AND FADING WEST DEVELOPMENT
WHEREAS, the Town and Fading West Development entered into a Property Conveyance Agreement for certain property, dated November 11, 2022 and approved by the Town through Ordinance No. 30, Series 2022; and
WHEREAS, the Town and Fading West Development desire to enter into the First Amendment to the Property Conveyance Agreement.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO, THAT:
Section 1. The First Amendment to the Property Conveyance Agreement, attached hereto as Exhibit A, is hererby approved and the Mayor is authorized to execute the First Amendment.
Section 2. Severability. If any article, section, paragraph, sentence, clause, or phrase of this Ordinance is held to be unconstitutional or invalid for any reason, such decision shall not affect the validity or constitutionality of the remaining portions of this Ordinance. The Board of Trustees hereby declares that it would have passed this Ordinance and each part or parts hereof irrespective of the fact that any part or parts be declared unconstitutional or invalid.
Section 3. Safety. This Ordinance is deemed necessary for the protection of the health, welfare and safety of the community.
INTRODUCED, READ, ADOPTED AND ORDERED PUBLISHED this 28th day of March, 2023.
THIS ORDINANCE SHALL BECOME EFFECTIVE THIRTY (30) DAYS FROM PUBLICATION.
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
By: ___________________
Libby Fay, Mayor
ATTEST:
________________________
Paula Barnett, Town Clerk
Published in The Chaffee County Times April 6, 2023
Log In
