PUBLIC NOTICE
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 07
(SERIES OF 2023)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA REZONING CERTAIN PROPERTY KNOWN AS COLORADO CENTER PUD FROM PUD TO LIGHT INDUSTRIAL AND AMENDING THE TOWN’S OFFICIAL ZONING MAP
WHEREAS, in 2007, the Town rezoned certain property to I-1/PUD which was named the Colorado Center PUD (“Property”);
WHEREAS, the Property has not developed as originally planned and the Town and the current property owners have determined that a rezoning is necessary to allow the Property to develop;
WHEREAS, the Town has applied for the rezoning of the Property with the authorization and consent of all current owners, except for one;
WHEREAS the current owners, except for one, have executed a termination of the Development Agreement that governs the development of the Property under the I-1/PUD zoning;
WHEREAS the Planning and Zoning Commission held a duly-noticed public hearing on February 1, 2023 and provided comments on the application to rezone the Property and recommended approval of the rezoning application; and
WHEREAS, after a duly-noticed public hearing, the Board of Trustees, upon reviewing the comments of the Planning and Zoning Commission, hearing the statements of staff and the public, and giving due consideration to the matter, determines as provided below.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO, THAT:
Section 1. The Board of Trustees hereby makes the following findings:
1. The proposed rezoning is consistent with the Comprehensive Plan and the purposes of the Unified Development Code. The rezoning will remove the complex and onerous PUD regulations and spur development of the Property.
2. The proposed zoning is consistent with the purposes statement of the I-1 zone district.
3. The proposed rezone will not create adverse impacts to the surrounding properties or neighborhood, which are largely zoned I-1. The allowed uses under the I-1 zoning are similar to those permitted under the I-1/PUD zoning.
4. Public facilities and services are available to serve the subject property while maintaining as adequate level of service to existing development. The anticipated density of development under I-1 is not expected to be substantially different than development that could occur under the PUD and the rezoning does not represent a substantially increased burden on Town’s water rights and supply.
5. There have been substantial changes between what was contemplated when the Property was originally zoned I-1/PUD and planned for Development in 2007 and today. The Property essentially has not developed as contemplated. The adoption of the UDC allows flexibility for development that did not exist under the Town’s Code at the time of PUD zoning.
Section 2. The property known as the Colorado Center PUD is hereby rezoned from I-1/PUD to Light Industrial (I-1).
Section 3. Severability. If any article, section, paragraph, sentence, clause, or phrase of this Ordinance is held to be unconstitutional or invalid for any reason, such decision shall not affect the validity or constitutionality of the remaining portions of this Ordinance. The Board of Trustees hereby declares that it would have passed this Ordinance and each part or parts hereof irrespective of the fact that any part or parts be declared unconstitutional or invalid.
Section 4. Safety. This Ordinance is deemed necessary for the protection of the health, welfare and safety of the community.
INTRODUCED, READ, ADOPTED AND ORDERED PUBLISHED this 28th day of March, 2023.
THIS ORDINANCE SHALL BECOME EFFECTIVE THIRTY (30) DAYS FROM PUBLICATION.
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
By: ___________________
Libby Fay, Mayor
ATTEST:
__________________________
Paula Barnett, Town Clerk
Published in The Chaffee County Times April 6, 2023
