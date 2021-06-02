PUBLIC NOTICE
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 07
(SERIES OF 2021)
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING ARTICLE VII OF CHAPTER 2 AND SECTION 18-142 OF THE BUENA VISTA MUNICIPAL CODE CONCERNING THE FIRE DEPARTMENT
WHEREAS, the Board of Trustees desires to amend the Buena Vista Municipal Code to reflect the change from the Town's use of a volunteer fire department to the Town's use of professional fire protection services by agreement with the Chaffee County Fire Protection District.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO, THAT:
Section 1. Article VII of Chapter 2 of the Buena Vista Municipal Code is hereby amended to read as follows:
ARTICLE VII - Fire Department
Sec. 2-141. Established.
There is established the Buena Vista Fire Department, which shall consist of one (1) Fire Chief, as designated by the Board of Trustees, and as many fire fighters as may from time to time be deemed necessary for the protection of the Town. The Town may contract with another public or private entity for the provision of Buena Vista Fire Department services.
Sec. 2-142. Purpose.
The purpose of the Buena Vista Fire Department shall be to provide round-the-clock fire protection within the Town, to educate the citizens of the Town in fire protection and in such other areas as the Board of Trustees may direct, and to generally seek to reduce the damage and destruction brought about by fire.
Sec. 2-143. Powers.
The Buena Vista Fire Department shall have the power to acquire, own and possess fire-fighting and related equipment and to exercise all powers reasonably necessary to the prevention and extinguishing of fires; provided, however, that if Town funds are to be so spent, approval of the Board of Trustees shall be obtained prior to such expenditure.
Section 2. Section 18-142 of the Buena Vista Municipal Code is amended to revise the definition of "Fire Department" to read as follows:
Sec. 18-142. - Definitions.
As used in this Article:
Fire Department means the Buena Vista Fire Department, as designated by the Board of Trustees.
Section 3. Severability. If any article, section, paragraph, sentence, clause, or phrase of this Ordinance is held to be unconstitutional or invalid for any reason, such decision shall not affect the validity or constitutionality of the remaining portions of this Ordinance. The Board of Trustees hereby declares that it would have passed this Ordinance and each part or parts hereof irrespective of the fact that any part or parts be declared unconstitutional or invalid.
Section 4. Safety. This Ordinance is deemed necessary for the protection of the health, welfare and safety of the community.
INTRODUCED, READ, ADOPTED AND ORDERED PUBLISHED this 25th day of May, 2021.
THIS ORDINANCE SHALL BECOME EFFECTIVE THIRTY (30) DAYS FROM PUBLICATION.
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
By: ________________
Duff Lacy, Mayor
ATTEST:
________________________
Paula Barnett, Town Clerk
Published in The Chaffee County Times June 3, 2021
