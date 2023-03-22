PUBLIC NOTICE
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 06
(SERIES OF 2023)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA AMENDING CERTAIN SECTIONS OF THE BUENA VISTA MUNICIPAL CODE CONCERNING PUBLIC WATER SERVICE FACILITIES IN THE OSR DISTRICT
WHEREAS, the Town wants to ensure that most public water service facilities are permitted in the Town as a use by right in the OSR district, subject to specific use standards; and
WHEREAS, the Board of Trustees finds these amendments to the Town Code in the best interest of the citizens of the Town.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO, THAT:
Section 1. Table 3.1, in Section 16.03 of the Buena Vista Municipal Code is amended by the addition a new use, “Public water service facilities” under the Industrial Uses, Energy and utilities section of the Table. Public water service facilities shall be a use by right in the OSR zone district, subject to the use specific standards in 3.2.4.I. The use specific standards, identified in Table 3.1, for “Radio and television transmitting station and studio”, “Wireless service facility, building/roof-mounted”, and “Wireless service facility, free-standing tower” shall be revised to 3.2.4.J and 3.2.4.K, accordingly.
Section 2. Section 16.03.3.2.1.I of the Buena Vista Municipal Code is hereby amended to read as follows, with the current subsections I and J moved to subsections J and K, respectively:
I. Public Service Water Facility.
1. Fences or other appropriate safety devices shall be installed to protect the public safety and welfare.
2. No vehicles or equipment shall be stored, maintained, or repaired at the location of the public service water facilities.
3. Adequate landscaping, screening, or buffering shall be provided to ensure compatibility with adjacent uses.
4. Any water transmission lines shall be located within a recorded easement that is a minimum of 30’ wide (15’ on each side of centerline).
5. Any public water service facility capable of storing more than 100 acre feet of water or designed to occupy more than 15 acres of surface area or any water treatment facility shall require a Special Use Permit.
6. Any public water service facility owned or operated by the Town shall be a use by right in all zone districts.
Section 3. Section 16.07.7.2 of the Buena Vista Municipal Code is amended by the addition of a new definition, “Public water service facility”, and a revised definition, “Public utility distribution or transmission facility.”
Public water service facility. Any essential public utility water service installations, which are owned, operated or used by a governmental entity, or any entity defined as a public utility for any water-related purpose by the Colorado Public Utilities Commission and used in connection with the transmission, delivery, collection, or storage of water and similar uses necessary for the protection and benefit of the public, but shall not include water tanks.
Public utility distribution or transmission facility. A building, structure, or use of land for pipelines, power transmission lines, communication lines, railroad tracks, and such related public utility structure or station necessary for the installation and maintenance of franchised utility services.
Section 4. Severability. If any article, section, paragraph, sentence, clause, or phrase of this Ordinance is held to be unconstitutional or invalid for any reason, such decision shall not affect the validity or constitutionality of the remaining portions of this Ordinance. The Board of Trustees hereby declares that it would have passed this Ordinance and each part or parts hereof irrespective of the fact that any part or parts be declared unconstitutional or invalid.
Section 5. Safety. This Ordinance is deemed necessary for the protection of the health, welfare and safety of the community.
INTRODUCED, READ, ADOPTED AND ORDERED PUBLISHED this 14th day of March, 2023.
THIS ORDINANCE SHALL BECOME EFFECTIVE THIRTY (30) DAYS FROM PUBLICATION.
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
By: ________________________________
Libby Fay, Mayor
ATTEST:
_________________________________
Paula Barnett, Town Clerk
Published in The Chaffee County Times March 23, 2023
