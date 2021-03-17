PUBLIC NOTICE
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO.04
(SERIES OF 2021)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO, AMENDING SECTION 7-132 OF THE BUENA VISTA MUNICIPAL CODE CONCERNING NOISY DOGS
WHEREAS, the Board of Trustees desires to amend the provisions of the Town Code addressing dogs who disturb the peace of others.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO:
Section 1. Section 7-132 is hereby amended to read as follows:
(a) Definitions.
Noisy dog means any dog that unprovoked barks, yelps, or howls loudly and at frequent intervals, or continuously, or for extended periods of time.
Harbor means the act of keeping and caring for an animal or of providing premises to which the animal returns for food, shelter or care.
(b) Noisy dog prohibited. It shall be unlawful for any person to harbor a noisy dog.
(c) Presumption. A dog shall be presumed to disturb the peace and quiet of the neighborhood if any peace officer for the Town investigates the report thereof and determines that the dog meets the definition of a noisy dog as set forth in Subsection (a) and that such noise would disturb the senses of a reasonable person. The presumption shall be rebuttable by the defendant
INTRODUCED, READ, ADOPTED AND ORDERED PUBLISHED this 9th day of March, 2021.
THIS ORDINANCE SHALL BECOME EFFECTIVE THIRTY DAYS FROM PUBLICATION.
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
By: ________________________________
Duff Lacy, Mayor
ATTEST:
________________________________
Paula Barnett, Town Clerk
Published in The Chaffee County Times March 18, 2021
