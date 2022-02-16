PUBLIC NOTICE
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 03
(SERIES OF 2022)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO, AMENDING SECTION 2-25(D) OF THE BUENA VISTA MUNICIPAL CODE CONCERNING COMPENSATION OF THE MAYOR AND TRUSTEES
WHEREAS, the Board of Trustees desires to increase the compensation of the Mayor and Trustees, effective upon commencement of a new term of office for such positions.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO:
Section 1. Section 2-25(d) of the Buena Vista Municipal Code is amended to read as follows:
(d) The members of the Board of Trustees and the Mayor shall be compensated at the rate of three hundred fifty dollars ($350.00) per month for members of the Board of Trustees and four hundred fifty dollars ($450.00) per month for the Mayor. These levels of compensation shall not be effective for any member of the Board of Trustees or the Mayor during the term of office for which he or she has been elected or appointed as of the date of the ordinance codified herein.
INTRODUCED, READ, ADOPTED AND ORDERED PUBLISHED this 8th day of February, 2022.
THIS ORDINANCE SHALL BECOME EFFECTIVE THIRTY DAYS FROM PUBLICATION.
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
By: ________________________________
Duff Lacy, Mayor
ATTEST: seal
_________________________________
Paula Barnett, Town Clerk
Published in The Chaffee County Times February 17, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.