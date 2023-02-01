PUBLIC NOTICE
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 02
(SERIES OF 2023)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA AMEND CERTAIN SECTIONS OF ARTICLE 1, CHAPTER 6 CONCERNING THE DELEGATION OF LIQUOR LICENSES TO THE TOWN CLERK AND REFERRAL TO THE BOARD, DEFINITIONS, FEES, CRITERIA FOR TRANSFER APPLICATIONS AND APPEAL DEADLINES
WHEREAS, the Board of Trustees desires to delegate the decision on applications for modification of licensed premises to the Town Clerk;
WHEREAS, the Board desires to update the distance requirements from school to remove the reference to certain schools by name;
WHEREAS, the Board desires to establish the meaning of “neighborhood” for purposes of determining the reasonable requirements for new licenses and modifications; and
WHEREAS, the Board desires to clarify the criteria for transfer applications, fees and appeal deadlines.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO, THAT:
Section 1. Section 6-1 of the Buena Vista Municipal Code is hereby amended by the addition of a new definition to read as follow:
Neighborhood means, for the purpose of determining reasonable requirements, that area within a radius of one mile from the proposed or currently licensed premises.
Section 2. Section 6-3(5) of the Buena Vista Municipal Code is hereby amended to read as follows:
For each fingerprint analysis and background investigation undertaken to qualify new officers, directors, stockholders or members for corporate applicants or limited liability companies, a fee established in the Town’s Fee Schedule shall be paid; however, such fee shall not be collected if the applicant has already undergone a background investigation by and paid a fee to the state licensing authority.
Section 3.Section 6-5(1) of the Buena Vista Municipal Code is amended by the addition of a new subsection (e) as follows:
e. For transfers, confirmation from each licensed wholesaler that has sold alcohol beverages to the transferor that the wholesaler has been paid in full for all alcohol beverages delivered to the transferor.
Section 4.Sections 6.5(4), (5) and (6) of the Buena Vista Municipal Code are amended to read as follows:
Sec. 6-5. - Delegation of authority to Town Clerk to issue licenses.
***
(4) Modification of premises.
a. The timely submission of a complete application and the payment of all fees by the applicant.
b. The possession, by the licensee, of the changed premises by ownership, lease, rental or other arrangement. If applicable, the timely filing of an application for an encroachment permit corresponding to the modification if on public property.
c. The reasonable requirements of the neighborhood and the desires of the adult inhabitants.
d. Compliance with the applicable Town’s zoning regulations.
e. Compliance with the distance prohibition in regard to any public or parochial school or the principal campus of any college, university, or seminary.
f. Whether there exists facts or information on the application, or as provided in referral comments or a protest against the license filed by affected persons, illustrating grounds or good cause to deny the application.
(5) The Town Clerk may refer to the Board of Trustees for decision on any transfer or renewal of a license, the issuance of a special event license, temporary permit or modification of a licensed premises when the Town Clerk has determined that the public interest would be best served by the determination of the application by the Board of Trustees. The Town Clerk shall schedule the application for a public hearing before the Board of Trustees, acting as the local liquor licensing authority. Written notice of the time and place of the hearing shall be mailed to the applicant by regular mail at least ten (10) days in advance thereof. Notice of the hearing shall also be timely published and posted on the subject premises in accordance with the requirements set forth in Section 44-3-311, C.R.S, and timely provided to any person who may have filed a protest against the issuance of the license with the Town Clerk.
(6) Any license or permit applicant dissatisfied with a decision of the Town Clerk under this Section may appeal the same to the Board of Trustees by filing a written protest with the Town Clerk not less than fifteen (15) days after the date of the decision appealed from. The Town Clerk shall promptly set the appeal for hearing before the Board of Trustees in accordance with the notice and hearing procedures described above.
(7) The Town Clerk shall not approve an application for the renewal or transfer of a license, nor issue a special event permit, where the Police Department has timely submitted written objections to the Clerk concerning such action. Whenever such an objection is received, the Clerk shall set the application for hearing before the Board of Trustees in accordance with the procedures set forth in Paragraph (5) above.
(8) The Town Clerk, for good cause, may waive the forty-five-day time requirement for filing a license renewal application.
Section 5. Section 6-7 of the Buena Vista Municipal is amended to read as follows:
Sec. 6-7. - Distance restriction from schools.
Pursuant to Section 44-6-313(1)(d)(III) C.R.S., as amended, the distance restriction imposed by Section 44-3-313(1)(d)(I) C.R.S., as amended, is hereby reduced to one hundred fifty (150) feet from any school for hotel and restaurant classes of liquor licenses.
Section 6.Severability. If any article, section, paragraph, sentence, clause, or phrase of this Ordinance is held to be unconstitutional or invalid for any reason, such decision shall not affect the validity or constitutionality of the remaining portions of this Ordinance. The Board of Trustees hereby declares that it would have passed this Ordinance and each part or parts hereof irrespective of the fact that any part or parts be declared unconstitutional or invalid.
Section 7. Safety. This Ordinance is deemed necessary for the protection of the health, welfare and safety of the community.
INTRODUCED, READ, ADOPTED AND ORDERED PUBLISHED this 24th day of January, 2023.
THIS ORDINANCE SHALL BECOME EFFECTIVE THIRTY (30) DAYS FROM PUBLICATION.
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
By: ____________
Libby Fay, Mayor
ATTEST:
________________________
Paula Barnett, Town Clerk
Published in The Chaffee County Times February 2, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.