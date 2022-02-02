PUBLIC NOTICE
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 02
(SERIES OF 2022)
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 11-42 OF BUENA VISTA MUNICIPAL CODE CONCERNING THE NUMBERING OF BUILDINGS
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO, THAT:
Section 1. Section 11-42 of the Buena Vista Municipal Code is hereby amended to read as follows:
The proper number to be affixed to each of such houses and buildings shall be ascertained and determined in the following manner:
(1) By beginning at that certain street in the Town known as Main Street, and numbering all houses and buildings fronting upon streets running at right angles therewith in accordance with what is known as the decimal system, and by regularly increasing one (1) number, according to the distance from Main Street, allowing one (1) number to each parcel of land or unit of housing, as determined by Town staff, of each block, exclusive of alleys.
(2) The houses and buildings situated upon Main Street, and upon all other streets running parallel or nearly parallel therewith, shall be numbered by the same method and same manner, using that certain street in the Town known as Highway No. 24 as the base or starting point.
(3) The number in each block shall begin with 101 and 102, 201 and 202, 301 and 302, etc., according to whether the same is the first, second or third, etc., block from Main Street; and on all streets or avenues running northerly and southerly even numbers shall be placed on the west side, and on all streets and avenues running easterly and westerly the even numbers shall be placed on the north side, the odd numbers alternating in each case shall be placed on the respective east or south side of the street opposite to that on which the even numbers are to be placed as aforesaid.
(4) The number which, by proper computation and measurements, made in accordance with the foregoing provisions, falls to any house or building in the Town, shall thenceforth be and remain the proper and official number thereof, unless Town staff determines a reasonable and justifiable reason to change it.
(5) Any accessory structure approved for occupancy of any kind by the Town shall receive a unique address as determined by Town staff by the same method herein. These accessory structures shall be assigned an alphanumeric address (i.e. ‘120A XYZ Street ’, instead of ‘122 XYZ Street’).
(6) For all commercial buildings, numbering between units shall be spaced at least 10 numbers apart.
(7) For all multi-story buildings the first floor shall have unit numbers starting with 1 (i.e. 100, etc) and each subsequent floor shall have unit numbers starting with their corresponding floor (i.e. second floor unit number 200, etc).
Section 2. Severability. If any article, section, paragraph, sentence, clause, or phrase of this Ordinance is held to be unconstitutional or invalid for any reason, such decision shall not affect the validity or constitutionality of the remaining portions of this Ordinance. The Board of Trustees hereby declares that it would have passed this Ordinance and each part or parts hereof irrespective of the fact that any part or parts be declared unconstitutional or invalid.
Section 3. Safety. This Ordinance is deemed necessary for the protection of the health, welfare and safety of the community.
INTRODUCED, READ, ADOPTED AND ORDERED PUBLISHED this 25th day of January, 2022.
THIS ORDINANCE SHALL BECOME EFFECTIVE THIRTY (30) DAYS FROM PUBLICATION.
By: ________________
Duff Lacy, Mayor
ATTEST:
_______________________________
Paula Barnett, Town Clerk
Published in The Chaffee County Times February 3, 2022
