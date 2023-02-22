PUBLIC NOTICE
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 01
(SERIES OF 2023)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA APPROVING A FRANCHISE WITH Sangre de Cristo Electric Association, Inc., to furnish, sell and distribute electricity to the Town and to all residents of the Town AND REPEALING AND REPLACING Ordinance 4-1997, codified as Chapter 5, Article II, of the Buena Vista Municipal Code
WHEREAS, Sangre de Cristo Electric Association, Inc., has held a franchise and operated an electric system in the Town by agreement since at least 1997, and the current agreement has expired;
WHEREAS, the Board of Trustees wishes to renew the agreement, replace the prior agreement, and repeal the Chapter 5, Article II, of the Buena Vista Municipal Code;
WHEREAS, pursuant to C.R.S. §§ 31-32-101 through 103, the Town may grant a franchise by ordinance after statutory notice and publication requirements have been met and after two readings of the ordinance;
WHEREAS, as evidenced by publisher’s affidavits, the statutory notice requirements have been met; and
WHEREAS, this Ordinance has been read twice, first on January 24, 2023, and next on February 14, 2023.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO, THAT:
Section 1. The Franchise Agreement for the Provision of Electric Power to the Town of Buena Vista, Colorado, by and between Sangre de Cristo Electric Association, Inc., and the Town of Buena Vista, attached hereto and incorporated herein, is approved in substantially the form attached, and the Mayor is authorized to execute the same on behalf of the Town.
Section 2. Chapter 5, "Franchises and Communications Systems," Article II, "Electric Franchise," of the Buena Vista Municipal Code is repealed and that article is reserved.
Section 3. Severability. If any article, section, paragraph, sentence, clause, or phrase of this Ordinance is held to be unconstitutional or invalid for any reason, such decision shall not affect the validity or constitutionality of the remaining portions of this Ordinance. The Board of Trustees hereby declares that it would have passed this Ordinance and each part or parts hereof irrespective of the fact that any part or parts be declared unconstitutional or invalid.
Section 4. Safety. This Ordinance is deemed necessary for the protection of the health, welfare and safety of the community.
INTRODUCED, READ, ADOPTED AND ORDERED PUBLISHED this 14th day of, February 2023.
THIS ORDINANCE SHALL BECOME EFFECTIVE THIRTY (30) DAYS FROM PUBLICATION.
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
By: ________________
Libby Fay, Mayor
ATTEST:
_______________________
Paula Barnett, Town Clerk
Published in The Chaffee County Times February 23, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.