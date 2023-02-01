TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 01
(SERIES OF 2023)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA APPROVING A FRANCHISE WITH Sangre de Cristo Electric Association, Inc., to furnish, sell and distribute electricity to the Town and to all residents of the Town AND REPEALING AND REPLACING Ordinance 4-1997, codified as Chapter 5, Article II, of the Buena Vista Municipal Code
WHEREAS, Sangre de Cristo Electric Association, Inc., has held a franchise and operated an electric system in the Town by agreement since at least 1997, and the current agreement has expired;
WHEREAS, the Board of Trustees wishes to renew the agreement, replace the prior agreement, and repeal the Chapter 5, Article II, of the Buena Vista Municipal Code;
WHEREAS, pursuant to C.R.S. §§ 31-32-101 through 103, the Town may grant a franchise by ordinance after statutory notice and publication requirements have been met and after two readings of the ordinance;
WHEREAS, as evidenced by publisher’s affidavits, the statutory notice requirements have been met; and
WHEREAS, this Ordinance has been read twice, first on January 24, 2023, and next on February 14, 2023.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO, THAT:
Section 1. The Franchise Agreement for the Provision of Electric Power to the Town of Buena Vista, Colorado, by and between Sangre de Cristo Electric Association, Inc., and the Town of Buena Vista, attached hereto and incorporated herein, is approved in substantially the form attached, and the Mayor is authorized to execute the same on behalf of the Town.
Section 2. Chapter 5, “Franchises and Communications Systems,” Article II, “Electric Franchise,” of the Buena Vista Municipal Code is repealed and that article is reserved.
Section 3. Severability. If any article, section, paragraph, sentence, clause, or phrase of this Ordinance is held to be unconstitutional or invalid for any reason, such decision shall not affect the validity or constitutionality of the remaining portions of this Ordinance. The Board of Trustees hereby declares that it would have passed this Ordinance and each part or parts hereof irrespective of the fact that any part or parts be declared unconstitutional or invalid.
Section 4. Safety. This Ordinance is deemed necessary for the protection of the health, welfare and safety of the community.
INTRODUCED, READ, ADOPTED AND ORDERED PUBLISHED this 14th day of, February 2023.
THIS ORDINANCE SHALL BECOME EFFECTIVE THIRTY (30) DAYS FROM PUBLICATION.
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
By: _________________
Libby Fay, Mayor
ATTEST:
__________________________
Paula Barnett, Town Clerk
FRANCHISE AGREEMENT FOR THE PROVISION OF ELECTRIC POWER TO THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA COLORADO
Article 1. Definitions
Section 1.0. Definitions.
Article 2. Grant of Franchise
Section 2.1. Grant of Franchise.
Section 2.2. Scope of Grant.
Section 2.3. Street Lighting Service
Section 2.4. Term of Franchise.
Section 2.5. Recreation Areas.
Section 2.6. Trees and Shrubs.
Section 2.7. Prior Grants Governed by Franchise.
Article 3. Franchise Fee
Section 3.1. Franchise Fee.
Section 3.2. Payment Schedule.
Section 3.3. Franchise Fee Payment in Lieu of Other Fees.
Section 3.4. Contract Obligation.
Article 4. Supply, Construction and Design
Section 4.1. Supply of Electricity.
Section 4.2. Restoration of Service.
Section 4.3. Obligations Regarding SDCEA Facilities.
Section 4.4. Excavation and Construction.
Section 4.5. Relocation of SDCEA Facilities.
Section 4.6. Service to New Areas.
Section 4.7. Subdivision Review.
Section 4.8. Technological Improvements.
Article 5. Compliance
Section 5.1. Town Regulation.
Section 5.2. Compliance with Town Requirements.
Section 5.3. Town Review of Construction and Design.
Section 5.4. Compliance with Rural Development Electric Programs and PUC Regulations.
Section 5.5. Inspection.
Section 5.6. General Compliance.
Article 6. Reports to Town
Section 6.1. Bills.
Section 6.2. Copies of Rates.
Section 6.3. Renewable Energy Standard.
Article 7. Town Use of SDCEA Facilities
Section 7.1. Town Use.
Section 7.2. Underground Conduit.
Article 8. Indemnification of the Town
Section 8.1. Town Held Harmless.
Section 8.2. Payment of Expenses Incurred by Town in Relation to Ordinance.
Article 9. Transfer of Franchise
Section 9.1. Consent of Town Required.
Section 9.2. Transfer Costs.
Article 10. Purchase or Condemnation
Section 10.1. Town’s Right to Purchase or Condemn.
Section 10.2. Continued Cooperation by SDCEA.
Article 11. Removal of SDCEA Facilities at End of Franchise
Section 11.1. Limitations on SDCEA Removal.
Article 12. Noncompliance and Dispute Resolution
Section 12.1. Notification.
Section 12.2. Mediation.
Section 12.3. Litigation.
Section 12.4. Remedies.
Section 12.5. Not to Affect Others.
Article 13. Amendments
Section 13.1. Amendments to Franchise.
Article 14. Miscellaneous
Section 14.1. Successors and Assigns.
Section 14.2. Third Parties.
Section 14.3. Representatives and Notice.
Section 14.4. Severability.
Section 14.5. Entire Agreement.
Article 15. Approval
Section 15.1. Board Approval.
Section 15.2. SDCEA Approval.
Article 16. Representations and Warranties
Section 16.1. Town Authority.
Section 16.2. SDCEA Authority.
Article 17. Environment and Conservation
Section 17.1. Environmental Leadership.
Section 17.2. Energy Efficiency.
ARTICLE 1. DEFINITIONS
Section 1.0. Definitions.
For the purposes of this Franchise Agreement, the following words and phrases shall have the meaning given in this article. When not inconsistent with the context, words used in the present tense include the future tense, words in the plural number include the singular number, and words in the singular number include the plural number. The word “shall” is mandatory and “may” is permissive. Words not defined in this article shall be given their common ordinary meaning.
1.1 Town refers to and is the municipal corporation designated as the Town of Buena Vista, Chaffee County, Colorado and includes the territory as currently is or may in the future be included within the boundaries of the Town of Buena Vista.
1.2 SDCEA refers to and is Sangre de Cristo Electric Association, Inc., and its approved successors and assigns, but does not include its affiliates, subsidiaries or any other entity in which it has an ownership interest.
1.3 Board or Town Board refers to and is the Board of Trustees of the Town.
1.4 Distribution facilities refers to and is only that portion of SDCEA’s electric system which delivers electric energy from the substation breakers to the point-of-delivery of the customer, including all devices connected to that system.
1.5 Facilities refer to and are all facilities reasonably necessary to provide electricity into, within and through the Town and include plants, works, systems, substations, transmission and distribution structures, lines, equipment, conduit, transformers, underground lines, meters, wires, cables, poles and SDCEA-owned streetlights.
1.6 Public easements refer to and are public and dedicated easements created and available for use by public utilities for their facilities.
1.7 Public Utilities Commission or PUC refers to and is the Public Utilities Commission of the State of Colorado or other authority succeeding to the regulatory powers of the public utilities commission.
1.8 Rural Development Electric Programs refers to and is the United States Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, Electric Programs.
1.9 Residents refers to and includes all persons, businesses, industry, governmental agencies, and any other entity whatsoever, presently located or to be hereafter located, in whole or in part, within the territorial boundaries of the Town.
1.10 Revenues refer to and are those amounts of money which SDCEA receives from its customers within the Town for the sale of electricity as adjusted for refunds, the net write-off of uncollectible accounts, corrections or other approved adjustments.
1.11 Streets and other public ways refer to and are streets, alleys, viaducts, bridges, roads, lanes and other public right-of-way in said Town.
ARTICLE 2. GRANT OF FRANCHISE
Section 2.1. Grant of Franchise.
The Town of Buena Vista hereby grants to SDCEA, for the period specified in and subject to the conditions, terms and provisions contained in this Franchise Agreement, the non-exclusive right to furnish, sell and distribute electricity to the Town and to all residents of the Town (the “Franchise”). Subject to the conditions, terms and provisions contained in this Franchise Agreement, the Town also hereby grants to SDCEA a non-exclusive right to acquire, construct, install, locate, maintain, operate and extend into, within and through the Town all Facilities reasonably necessary to furnish, sell and distribute electricity within and through the Town and a non-exclusive right to make reasonable use of the streets and other public rights-of-way and public easements as may be necessary to carry out the terms of this Franchise, subject to the provisions hereof. These rights shall extend to all areas of the Town as it is now constituted and to additional areas as the Town may increase in size by annexation or otherwise. The Town reserves the right to itself to make or grant uses in the said public ways provided any such use or grant of such use shall not conflict or interfere with the necessary requirements of SDCEA to operate, maintain or repair its lines and facilities in accordance with safe practices and procedures prescribed in the industry.
Section 2.2. Scope of Grant.
Such grant includes the right and obligation to furnish electrical energy either overhead, on poles and wires, or underground, or otherwise, on, over, under, along, across and through any and all streets and other public ways, on, over, under, along, across and through any extension, connection with, or continuation of, the same and/or on, over, under, along, across and through any and all such new streets and other public ways as may be hereafter laid out, opened, located, or constructed within the boundaries of Town. SDCEA is further granted the right, privilege and authority to excavate in, occupy and use any and all streets and other public ways and public easements, subject to the Town’s ordinances and regulations relating to such activities.
Section 2.3. Street Lighting Service.
The rights granted in this Franchise Agreement encompass the Franchise to provide street lighting service to the Town and the provisions of this Franchise apply with full and equal force to the street lighting service provided by SDCEA. Wherever reference is made to the sale of electricity or to the provision of electric service in this Franchise, these references shall be deemed to include the provision of street lighting service. A mutually agreed upon streetlighting work plan for each year’s capital replacement and repairs shall be formalized and in place by December 31st of the preceding year.
Section 2.4. Term of Franchise.
This Franchise shall take effect on ______________, 2023 (the “Effective Date”). The term of this Franchise shall be for fifteen (15) years, beginning with said effective date of this Franchise and expiring on _____________________, 2038.
Section 2.5. Recreation Areas.
Notwithstanding the grant of rights in Sections 2.1 and 2.2, and excepting SDCEA’s obligation to furnish facilities to the Town’s buildings, parks, streetlights and other operations serving the community, SDCEA shall not have the right to locate, build or construct facilities under, across, or through public parks, recreation areas, or open space, except upon prior written approval granted by the Town Board. Notwithstanding the foregoing, any facilities existing as of the effective date of this Franchise Agreement under, across, or through public parks, recreation areas or open space shall not be considered a violation of this Section 2.5.
Section 2.6. Trees and Shrubs.
SDCEA shall have the right to trim or cut down such trees and shrubbery and to control the growth of the same by chemical means, mechanical or otherwise, only as may be reasonably necessary to protect its facilities and so long as such steps are undertaken in a manner to minimize damage or interference to trees, shrubbery and other natural features. SDCEA will notify property owners adjacent and adjoining the Town’s property prior to commencement of work.
Section 2.7. Prior Grants Governed by Franchise.
This grant and Franchise is intended to affirm SDCEA’s existing facilities within the Town. If the terms of any existing license, permit, or other grant by the Town conflicts with the terms of this Franchise, the terms of this Franchise shall control.
ARTICLE 3. FRANCHISE FEE
Section 3.1. Franchise Fee.
In consideration for the grant of this Franchise, SDCEA shall pay the Town a franchise fee equal to a percentage of all revenue received monthly from the sale of electric power within the Town (the “Franchise Fee”) as follows:
a. Effective Date through 12/31/2024 = 2%
b. 01/01/2025 through the end of the Term = 3%
Revenues received by SDCEA from the sale of electric power to the Town shall not be subject to the Franchise Fee. SDCEA shall have the right to surcharge the residents a fee equivalent to the Franchise Fee paid by SDCEA to the Town. Periodic billing statements by SDCEA to the residents shall clearly show the amount of the Franchise Fee for each billing period.
Section 3.2. Payment Schedule.
For the Franchise Fee owed on revenues received after the effective date of this Franchise Agreement, payment shall be made in quarterly installments not more than 30 days following the close of the calendar quarter for which payment is to be made. Initial and final payments shall be prorated for the portions of the months at the beginning and end of the term of this ordinance. All payments shall be made to the Town Treasurer. The Town Treasurer or other authorized representatives shall have access to the accounting records with respect to revenues of SDCEA for the purpose of auditing or checking to ascertain that the Franchise Fee has been correctly computed and paid. SDCEA shall assess the feasibility of consolidating the Town’s multiple monthly bills into a single master bill.
Section 3.3. Franchise Fee Payment in Lieu of Other Fees.
Payment of the Franchise Fee by SDCEA is accepted by the Town in lieu of any occupancy tax, license tax, or similar tax on the privilege of doing business or in connection with the physical operation thereof, but does not exempt SDCEA from any lawful taxation upon its property or any other tax not related to the Franchise or the physical operation thereof, and the Town may impose, and SDCEA shall pay road cut permits, inspection fees and permits, and other similar costs and fees uniformly applied throughout the Town and does not exempt SDCEA from payment of other fees or taxes assessed generally upon businesses.
Section 3.4. Contract Obligation.
This Franchise Agreement constitutes a valid and binding contract between SDCEA and the Town. In the event that the Franchise Fee specified in this ordinance is declared illegal, unconstitutional or void for any reason by any court or other proper authority, SDCEA will be contractually bound to pay an occupation tax to the Town that would be, as near as practicable, equivalent to the amount which would have been paid by SDCEA as a Franchise Fee hereunder, provided however, SDCEA has the right to collect the occupation tax from the Residents.
ARTICLE 4. SUPPLY, CONSTRUCTION AND DESIGN
Section 4.1. Supply of Electricity.
SDCEA shall take all reasonable and necessary steps to provide an adequate supply of electricity to the Residents at the lowest reasonable cost consistent with long-term reliable supplies. If the supply of electricity to the Residents should be interrupted, SDCEA shall take all necessary and reasonable actions to restore such supply within the shortest practicable time.
Section 4.2. Restoration of Service.
In the event SDCEA’s electric system, or any part thereof, is partially or wholly destroyed or incapacitated, SDCEA shall use due diligence to restore its system to satisfactory service within the shortest practicable time. The Town reserves the right to determine compliance, provided however, nothing herein shall limit SDCEA’s ability to challenge the Town’s determination of compliance before any authority having jurisdiction of the premises. SDCEA shall promptly perform reasonable remedial action at its expense if the system failure or system damage is caused by SDCEA’s negligent action or inaction, or is due to an electrical equipment failure or act of God. SDCEA reserves the right to recover the cost of system failure or damages caused by third parties from those responsible for the failure or damage.
Section 4.3. Obligations Regarding SDCEA Facilities.
SDCEA shall install, maintain, repair, renovate and replace its facilities with due diligence in a good and workmanlike manner and SDCEA’s facilities will be of sufficient quality and durability to provide reasonably continuous and adequate electric service to the Town and its residents. SDCEA shall locate its facilities within the Town so as to cause no interference with any of the Town’s then existing facilities or property, or then publicly disclosed planned facilities or property, including without limitation water lines, sewer lines, storm drains, and the use of streets and other public ways. SDCEA facilities shall be installed and maintained in accordance with applicable Town ordinances and regulations relating to utility installations, as such regulations now exist or may be subsequently amended. SDCEA shall install and maintain its facilities so as to not interfere with the rights or reasonable convenience of property owners whose property adjoins any of the said streets and other public ways, and in such a way so as to minimize interference with trees and other natural features. Upon request by the Town, SDCEA shall mark above-ground facilities in a manner that will allow the Town to identify and avoid such facilities during maintenance operations, such as snow removal. Failure to mark such facilities shall relieve the Town from any liability for damage to such facilities.
The Town shall include SDCEA as a review agency in the Town’s land use application process and shall provide SDCEA with notice of, and opportunity to object to, any application for new construction with the Town. The Town shall provide notice to SDCEA of any proposed amendments to the Town’s regulations and ordinances concerning building, planning, and zoning, including subdivision regulations.
Section 4.4. Excavation and Construction.
All excavation and construction work done by SDCEA shall be done in a timely and expeditious manner which minimizes the inconvenience to the public and individuals and shall comply with duly adopted Town laws and regulations. All public and private property whose use conforms to restrictions in public easements disturbed by SDCEA excavation or construction activities shall be restored by SDCEA, at its expense, to substantially its former condition. If, after reasonable notice to SDCEA and SDCEA’s failure to reasonably restore same, the Town may perform the required work and charge SDCEA for all reasonable costs thereof, subject to any challenge initiated by SDCEA.
Section 4.5. Relocation of SDCEA Facilities.
Within the Town, if at any time the Town, acting in the proper exercise of its police power, requests SDCEA to relocate any facility in the Town installed or maintained in streets, alleys, public rights-of-way or public easements, to permit the Town, when necessary for the public’s health, safety, and welfare, to make a public use of rights-of-way, easements or streets, to construct a public improvement, or to build a public project, or as otherwise provided by the Town’s ordinances or regulations, such relocation shall be made by SDCEA at its expense.
Such relocation shall be completed within a reasonable time, not to exceed one-hundred twenty
(120) days, from the date when the Town makes its request, provided, however, SDCEA shall be granted an extension of time of completion equivalent to any delay caused by conditions not under its control and provided further that SDCEA proceed with due diligence at all times. Following relocation, all property shall be restored substantially to its former condition by SDCEA at its expense. Nothing herein contained shall be construed to impose any obligation upon the Town to make any payment for any relocation of SDCEA’s facilities located within said designated areas.
Notwithstanding the preceding language of this Section 4.5, relocated underground facilities shall be underground and relocated aboveground facilities shall be aboveground unless the Town or third parties agree to pay the additional cost of moving them underground. Any relocation shall be done in accordance with SDCEA’s rates and extension policies, except that payment of the cost of such relocation shall be governed by the terms of this Franchise.
Section 4.6. Service to New Areas.
If the boundaries of the Town are expanded within SDCEA’s certificated service area during the term of this Franchise, SDCEA shall extend service to residents in the expanded area at the earliest practicable time and in accordance with SDCEA’s extension policy. Service to the expanded area shall be in accordance with the terms of this Franchise Agreement, including payment of Franchise Fees.
Section 4.7. Subdivision Review.
The Town shall timely submit any subdivision plats or planned unit development plans to SDCEA which shows the developers plan for all utilities. SDCEA shall analyze any such plats or plans submitted to it by the Town and respond to any request by the Town for information regarding the adequacy of its facilities necessary to serve such proposed plat or plan and answer any other questions posed to SDCEA by the Town regarding said plat or plan as are within the knowledge of SDCEA. SDCEA shall respond to said requests or questions within reasonable time limits set by the Town’s land use regulations.
Section 4.8. Technological Improvements.
SDCEA may introduce and install, as soon as practicable, electrical energy technological advances in its equipment and service within the Town when such advances are technically and economically feasible and are safe and beneficial to the Town and its residents. SDCEA shall report, in advance to the Town, any plans to include technological advances relating to communications systems such as fiber optics which may utilize electric facilities already in place for the transmission of communication signals, which facilities may be installed by SDCEA for its use, the use of the Town, or for use of others as SDCEA may determine in its sole discretion. In no event shall the Town’s use impair SDCEA’s ability to use its own facilities for its own use or others.
ARTICLE 5. COMPLIANCE
Section 5.1. Town Regulation.
The Town expressly reserves, and SDCEA expressly recognizes, the Town’s right and duty to adopt, from time to time, in addition to the provisions herein contained, such ordinances and rules and regulations as may by the Town be deemed necessary in the exercise of its police power for the protection of the health, safety and welfare of its citizens.
Section 5.2. Compliance With Town Requirements.
SDCEA will comply with all Town requirements regarding curb and pavement cuts, excavating, digging and related construction activities. If requested by the Town, SDCEA shall submit copies of reports of annual and long-term planning for capital improvement projects with descriptions of required street cuts, excavation, digging and related construction activities within 30 days after issuance. Except for emergencies, the Town may require that all installations be coordinated with the Town’s street improvement programs. The Town Manager, or designee, shall be the Town’s agent for inspection and for compliance with Town ordinances and regulations on any such project.
Section 5.3. Town Review of Construction and Design.
The grant of this Franchise does not exempt SDCEA from the Town’s Municipal Code, regulations and ordinances concerning building, planning and zoning, to be applied consistent with the rights granted pursuant to this Franchise Agreement. Prior to construction of any significant facilities for electrical energy, including transmission lines or substations, any generating plant, building, or similar structure within the Town, SDCEA shall furnish to the Town the plans for such facilities. Except for emergencies, the Town will require that all installations be coordinated with the Town’s street improvement programs provided the coordination does not unreasonably delay the construction. The Town Administrator, or designee, shall be the Town agent for inspection and for compliance with Town ordinances and regulations on any such projects. As to transmission lines or substations, the Town acknowledges such facilities are necessary to permit SDCEA to furnish electricity pursuant to Articles 2.2 and 4.1
Section 5.4. Compliance With Rural Development Electric Programs and PUC Regulations.
The electrical energy which SDCEA distributes shall conform with the standards promulgated by the Rural Development Electric Programs or the Public Utilities Commission, depending upon which body has oversight jurisdiction over the issue in question, and with the standards set forth in the published rates of SDCEA, as the same may be amended from time to time.
Section 5.5. Inspection.
The Town shall have the right to inspect at all reasonable times any portion of SDCEA’s system used to serve the Town and its residents. The Town shall also have access to records of SDCEA which will permit determining SDCEA compliance with this Franchise. SDCEA agrees to cooperate with the Town in conducting the inspection and to correct any discrepancies affecting the Town’s interest in a prompt and efficient manner.
Section 5.6. General Compliance.
In addition to the specific compliance requirements set forth in the Section 5, SDCEA shall comply with all applicable laws, rules and regulations in the performing its franchise rights and obligations pursuant to this Agreement.
ARTICLE 6. REPORTS TO TOWN
Section 6.1. Bills.
Upon request by the Town, SDCEA shall, at no cost to the Town, provide a list of account numbers and items metered and shall specify the type of account for which charges are made, i.e., street lighting, traffic signal, general office, spotlighting, etc., and SDCEA shall provide the Town every two years with a complete listing of all the Town’s accounts and a list of real property within the Town which is owned by SDCEA.
Section 6.2. Copies of Rates.
SDCEA shall keep on file all rates, rules, regulations and policies approved by the board of directors relating to service by SDCEA to the Town and its residents.
Section 6.3. Renewable Energy Standard.
Within sixty (60) days of filing the Renewable Energy Standard (RES) Annual Compliance Report as specified in PUC, SDCEA shall provide a copy of such report to the Town along with a cover letter explaining how SDCEA complies with the State of Colorado’s renewable energy standards. Additionally, SDCEA shall provide to the Town any findings, orders, or other official actions of the PUC related to SDCEA’s compliance with the State of Colorado’s renewable energy standards. Upon thirty (30) days’ prior written notice by the Town, SDCEA shall designate a representative to appear at a meeting of the Town Trustees to present the report and address any findings, orders, or other official actions of the PUC related to SDCEA’s compliance with the State of Colorado’s renewable energy standards and to answer questions of the Town Board.
ARTICLE 7. TOWN USE OF SDCEA FACILITIES
Section 7.1. Town Use.
The Town shall have the right to use, for the purpose of stringing wires, all poles and suitable overhead structures constructed by SDCEA within the Town, which use shall not include the distribution or transmission of electricity, provided that such use shall be subject to SDCEA’s review of the Town’s proposed use and subject to SDCEA’s loading and engineering requirements and rates. Such use by the Town will be without cost. The cost of making attachments to SDCEA’s facilities shall be at the expense of the Town and in accordance with NESC (National Electric Safety Code) standards for strengths, clearances, and use of qualified workers. The Town shall be liable to SDCEA for any damages caused by Town’s negligent use or negligent attachments made by the Town. SDCEA may allow others holding a franchise, except for electric service, from the Town to so utilize such poles and suitable overhead structures upon reasonable terms and conditions to be agreed upon by SDCEA and such holder of a Franchise from the Town, provided, further, that SDCEA shall assume no liability nor shall it be put to any additional expense in connection therewith and the use of said poles and structures by the Town or others holding a Franchise from the Town shall be in such a manner as not to constitute a safety hazard or to interfere unnecessarily with SDCEA’s use of same.
Section 7.2. Underground Conduit.
If SDCEA installs new electric underground conduit or opens a trench or replaces such conduit, SDCEA shall provide adequate advance notice to permit additional installation of similar conduit and pull wire for the Town. If the Town wants additional similar conduit and pull wire installed, it will so notify SDCEA and provide similar conduit and pull wire at its expense to SDCEA which will install it at the expense of the Town, or such additional persons who are providing a service to the Town, provided that such action by the Town will not unnecessarily interfere with SDCEA’s facilities or delay the accomplishment of the project.
ARTICLE 8. INDEMNIFICATION OF THE TOWN
Section 8.1. Town Held Harmless.
SDCEA shall save the Town harmless and indemnify the Town from and against all liability or damage and all claims or demands whatsoever in nature, and reimburse the Town for all its reasonable expenses, including costs and attorney’s fees, arising out of the negligent operations of SDCEA within the Town and the securing of and the negligent exercise by SDCEA of the Franchise rights granted in this Franchise Agreement, including any third-party claims, administrative hearings and litigation. SDCEA shall not be obligated to pay any judgment which arises out of the negligent act or failure to act of the Town or its officers or employees. None of the Town expenses reimbursed by SDCEA under this section shall be surcharged to the Residents. In the event the Town institutes litigation or an administrative proceeding against SDCEA for a breach of this Franchise Agreement or for an interpretation of this Franchise Agreement, and the Town is the prevailing party, SDCEA shall reimburse the Town for all costs related thereto, including reasonable expert and attorney’s fees. If SDCEA is the prevailing party, the Town shall reimburse SDCEA for its costs related thereto, including reasonable expert and attorney’s fees.
Section 8.2. Payment of Expenses Incurred by Town in Relation to Ordinance.
Upon request by the Town, SDCEA shall pay the Town for expenses incurred in publication of notices and ordinances arising out of the negotiations or process for obtaining the Franchise.
ARTICLE 9. TRANSFER OF FRANCHISE
Section 9.1. Consent of Town Required.
SDCEA shall not transfer or assign any rights under this Franchise unless the Town Board shall approve in writing such transfer or assignment. Approval of the transfer or assignment shall not be unreasonably withheld.
Section 9.2. Transfer Costs
In the event SDCEA transfers or assigns any rights under this Franchise after approval by the Town, or in the event there is a change in the ownership of SDCEA which results in SDCEA owning less than 50 percent of the assets of the new entity, any reasonable costs incurred by the Town associated with the transfer or change in ownership, including attorneys’ fees, shall be borne by SDCEA.
ARTICLE 10. PURCHASE OR CONDEMNATION
Section 10.1. Town’s Right to Purchase or Condemn.
The right of the Town to construct, purchase or condemn any public utility works or ways, and the rights of SDCEA in connection therewith, as provided by the Colorado Constitution and statutes, are hereby expressly reserved.
Section 10.2 Continued Cooperation by SDCEA.
In the event the Town exercises its option to purchase or condemn, SDCEA agrees that, at the Town’s request, it will continue to supply and maintain its facilities under this Franchise, for the duration of the term of this Franchise pursuant to terms and conditions negotiated for such continued operation. SDCEA shall cooperate with the Town by making available then existing pertinent SDCEA records which are not privileged to enable the Town to evaluate the feasibility of acquisition by the Town of SDCEA facilities.
ARTICLE 11. REMOVAL OF SDCEA
FACILITIES AT END OF FRANCHISE
Section 11.1. Limitations on SDCEA Removal.
In the event this Franchise is not renewed at the expiration of its term or SDCEA terminates any service provided herein for any reason whatsoever, and the Town has not purchased or condemned the system and has not provided for alternative electrical service, or if the Franchise is forfeited, SDCEA shall have no right to remove said system pending resolution of the disposition of the system. Subject to the then applicable Town ordinances and resolutions, SDCEA shall have the right to continue to serve the Town and the Town’s residents. SDCEA further agrees it will not withhold any temporary services necessary to protect the public and shall be entitled only to monetary compensation in no greater amount than it would have been entitled to were such services provided during the term of this Franchise. Only upon receipt of written notice from the Town stating that the Town has adequate alternative electrical energy sources to provide for the people of the Town shall SDCEA be entitled to remove any or all of said systems in use under the terms of this Franchise.
ARTICLE 12. NONCOMPLIANCE AND DISPUTE RESOLUTION
Section 12.1. Notification.
In the event either party believes that the other party has violated this Franchise Agreement or has not complied fully with any provision of this Franchise Agreement, then such party (the “Notifying Party”) may give written notice to the other party (the “Defending Party”) describing in reasonable detail the nature of the violation or non-compliance and the provisions of this Franchise Agreement which have allegedly been violated or are not in compliance. The Defending Party shall, within thirty (30) days, either (a) correct and cure the violation or non-compliance, (b) commence correction and cure of the violation or non-compliance and continue such correction and cure in good faith and with due diligence to completion, if such correction and cure cannot be reasonably completed within such 30 days, or (c) respond to the Notifying Party in writing, if the Defending Party disputes the claim of violation or non-compliance, and such writing shall respond with particularity to the allegations contained in the Notifying Party’s notice.
Section 12.2. Mediation.
If the Defending Party disputes the claim of violation or non-compliance, or fails timely to cure or dispute the claim, then the Notifying Party may elect to have the disagreement submitted to mediation by a disinterested, experienced, and qualified mediator, by giving written notice of such election to the other party by not later than 60 days after the initial notification under Section 12.1. The parties shall then seek to agree upon a mediator, but if they are unable to do so within 10 days after such notice of mediation, then each party shall designate a mediator and the two designated mediators shall select a third mediator. The parties agree to cooperate reasonably and in good faith with the mediator(s), but the mediation is non-binding and the mediator(s) shall have no authority to decide the dispute. Each party agrees to pay for one-half of the cost of the mediation. If mediation has not resolved the dispute within 60 days, then mediation shall terminate with regard to such dispute.
Section 12.3. Litigation.
Before a Notifying Party may file suit to enforce rights or remedies to which it believes it may be entitled under this Franchise Agreement, the Notifying Party must first exhaust its prelitigation remedies as set forth and described in paragraphs 12.1, and 12.2 of this Franchise Agreement. The prevailing party in any such litigation shall be entitled to an award of its reasonable costs and expenses related to the litigation, including reasonable attorney fees.
Section 12.4. Remedies.
As SDCEA’s sole remedy for the Town’s breach or threatened breach of any of Town’s obligations under this Franchise Agreement, SDCEA shall be entitled to equitable relief, including a temporary restraining order, an injunction, and/or specific performance of such obligation. The rights of the Town under this Franchise are in addition to, and shall not be read to limit, any immunities the Town may enjoy under federal, state, or local law.
No provision of this Franchise shall be deemed to bar the right of the Town to seek or obtain judicial relief from a violation of any provision of the Franchise or any rule, regulation, requirement, or directive promulgated thereunder. Neither the existence of other remedies identified in this Franchise Agreement, nor the exercise thereof shall be deemed to bar or otherwise limit the right of the Town to recover monetary damages for such violations by SDCEA, or to seek and obtain judicial enforcement of SDCEA’s obligations by means of specific performance, injunctive relief or mandate, or any other remedy at law or in equity.
Section 12.6. Not to Affect Other Rights.
The provisions of this Article 12 shall not have the effect of releasing or waiving any right of action by any person or corporation, including, without limitation, any party to this Franchise Agreement or the State of Colorado, for any right, penalty, forfeiture which may have arisen or accrued under any law of this state.
ARTICLE 13. AMENDMENTS
Section 13.1. Amendments to Franchise.
At any time during the term of this Franchise, the Town, through its Town Board, or SDCEA may propose amendments to this Franchise Agreement by giving 30 days’ written notice to the other of the proposed amendment(s) desired and both parties thereafter, through their designated representatives, will negotiate within a reasonable time in good faith in an effort to agree on mutually satisfactory amendment(s). The Town shall provide for any agreed to amendment by Ordinance.
ARTICLE 14. MISCELLANEOUS
Section 14.1. Successors and Assigns.
The rights, privileges, franchises and obligations granted and contained in this Franchise Agreement shall inure to the benefit of and be binding upon SDCEA, and any permitted successors and assigns.
Section 14.2. Third Parties.
Nothing contained in this Franchise Agreement shall be construed to provide rights to third parties.
Section 14.3. Representatives and Notice.
Both parties shall designate from time to time in writing representatives for SDCEA and the Town who will be the persons to whom notices shall be sent regarding any action to be taken under this ordinance. Notice shall be in writing and forwarded by certified mail and electronic mail to the persons and addresses as hereinafter stated unless the person or addresses are changed at the written request of either party. Until any such change shall hereafter be made, notices shall be sent to the Town Administrator and to SDCEA’s CEO. Currently the addresses are as follows:
For the Town
Town Administrator
Town of Buena Vista
PO Box 2002
Buena Vista, CO 81211
For SDCEA
CEO
Sangre de Cristo Electric Association, Inc.
P.O. Box 2013
Buena Vista, Colorado 81211
Section 14.4. Severability.
Should any one or more provisions of this Franchise be determined to be illegal or unenforceable, all other provisions nevertheless shall remain effective, provided, however, the parties shall forthwith enter into good faith negotiations and proceed with due diligence to draft a term that will achieve the original intent of the parties hereunder.
Section 14.5. Entire Agreement.
This Franchise Agreement constitutes the entire agreement of the parties. There have been no representations made other than those contained in this Franchise.
ARTICLE 15. APPROVAL
Section 15.1. Board Approval
This grant of Franchise shall not become effective unless approved by a vote in favor of the agreement by a majority of the members of the Town Board and acceptance by SDCEA as provided below.
Section 15.2. SDCEA Approval.
SDCEA shall file with the Town clerk its written acceptance of this Franchise and of all of its terms and provisions within ten days after the adoption of this Franchise by the Town Board. The acceptance shall be in form of execution of a copy of this Ordinance as provided below. If SDCEA shall fail to timely file its written acceptance as herein provided, this Franchise shall be and become null and void.
ARTICLE 16. REPRESENTATIONS AND WARRANTIES
Section 16.1. Town Authority.
The Town represents and warrants that the execution and delivery of this Franchise Agreement and the performance of all covenants and agreements of the Town contained in this Franchise Agreement are authorized by the Constitution and laws of the State of Colorado and the execution, delivery and performance of this Franchise by the Town are authorized and have been duly authorized by ordinance.
Section 16.2. SDCEA Authority.
SDCEA represents and warrants that the execution and delivery of this Franchise Agreement and the performance of all covenants and agreements of SDCEA contained in this Franchise Agreement are authorized by the Constitution and laws of the State of Colorado and the execution, delivery and performance of this Franchise by SDCEA are authorized and have been duly authorized by SDCEA.
ARTICLE 17. ENVIRONMENT AND BENEFICIAL ELECTRIFICATION
Section 17.1. Environmental Leadership.
The Town and SDCEA agree that sustainable development, affordability, and environmental excellence and innovation shall form the foundation of the electricity service provided by SDCEA under this Franchise. SDCEA agrees to continue to pursue reduction of carbon emissions through a combination of beneficial electrification and energy efficiency measures. SDCEA shall meet the requirements of applicable environmental laws and regulations and shall consider environmental issues in its planning and decision making.
Section 17.2. Energy Efficiency.
The Town and SDCEA recognize and agree that energy efficiency and renewable energy programs offer opportunities for reduced energy use and possible reduction of energy costs. At the Town’s request, SDCEA may provide the Town with information on how the Town may modify its energy usage, and how the Town may participate in energy efficiency programs sponsored by SDCEA.
[Signature Page Follows]
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and affixed the Municipal Seal this___ Day of ___________, 2023.
Town of Buena Vista
_________________
Libby Fay, Mayor
ATTEST:
________________________
Paula Barnett, Town Clerk
ACCEPTED AND APPROVED this ______________ day of ____________, 2023
Sangre de Cristo Electric Association, Inc.
________________________
Paul Erickson, CEO
ATTEST:
________________________
Charles Abel, Secretary
Published in The Chaffee County Times February 2 and 9, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.