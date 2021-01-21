PUBLIC NOTICE
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 01
(SERIES OF 2021)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO, AMENDING AND RESTATING ORDINANCE NO. 16, SERIES 2020 TO RENUMBER SECTIONS AND SECTION REFERENCES IN ORDINANCE NO. 16, SERIES 2020
WHEREAS, on November 24, 2020, the Board of Trustees enacted Ordinance No. 16, Series 2020, concerning retail and medical marijuana;
WHEREAS, the Board of Trustees desires to renumber the Section numbers and references set forth in Ordinance No. 16 to conform to the numbering availability in the Buena Vista Municipal Code; and
WHEREAS, upon the effective date of this Ordinance, Ordinance No. 16, Series 2020 shall be deemed amended and restated with the numbering revisions set forth herein.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO:
Section 1. Section numbers 6-121 through 6-151 in Ordinance No. 16, Series 2020 are hereby renumbered to Section numbers 6-50 through 6-69.12.
Section 2. Section numbers 6-130(a)(8)(d),(e), and (f) in Ordinance No. 16, Series 2020 are hereby renumbered to Section numbers 6-59(a)(8)(c), (d), and (e).
Section 3. The following internal section number references in Ordinance No. 16, Series 2020 are hereby amended as follows:
a. The reference to “Section 6-126” in the definition of Dual operation in Section 6-124 (new Section 6-53) shall be to “Section 6-55”.
b. The reference to “Section 6-140” in Section 6-130(a)(8)(a) (new Section 6-59(a)(8)(a)) shall be to “Section 6-69.1”.
c. The reference to “Section 6-139” in Section 6-130(a)(8)(b) (new Section 6-59(a)(8)(b)) shall be to “Section 6-68”.
d. The reference to “Section 6-143” in Section 6-130(a)(8)(e) (new Section 6-59(a)(8)(d)) shall be to “Section 6-69.4”.
e. The reference to “Section 6-143” in Section 6-130(a)(8)(f) (new Section 6-59(a)(8)(e)) shall be to “Section 6-69.4”.
f. The reference to “Section 6-129(d)” in Section 6-130(g) (new Section 6-59(g)) shall be to “Section 6-58(d)”.
g. The reference to “Sections 6-132(c) and (d)” in Section 6-131(g) (new Section 6-60(g)) shall be to “subsections (c) and (d) of this Section”.
Section 4. Correct the following typographical errors:
a. Section 6-60. – Location criteria (a) - “change Table of Allowed Uses from Section 3.4.1 to Section 3.1.4”.
b. Section 6-62. – Issuance of license; duration; renewal - (c) In the first sentence delete the word “is”.
c. Section 6-58. – New license applications – Phase – 1- (c) Review of Phase 1 Applications 3. In the fourth sentence – remove the apostrophe and the word days’.
Section 5. Severability. If any article, section, paragraph, sentence, clause, or phrase of this Ordinance is held to be unconstitutional or invalid for any reason, such decision shall not affect the validity or constitutionality of the remaining portions of this Ordinance. The Board of Trustees hereby declares that it would have passed this Ordinance and each part or parts hereof irrespective of the fact that any one or part or parts be declared unconstitutional or invalid.
Section 6. Safety. This Ordinance is deemed necessary for the protection of the health, welfare and safety of the community.
INTRODUCED, READ, ADOPTED AND ORDERED PUBLISHED this 12th day of January, 2021.
THIS ORDINANCE SHALL BECOME EFFECTIVE THIRTY DAYS FROM PUBLICATION.
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
By: _________________
Mayor, Duff Lacy
ATTEST:
________________________
Paula Barnett, Town Clerk
Published in The Chaffee County Times January 21, 2021
