PUBLIC NOTICE
The Town of Buena Vista (Owner) is requesting Bids for the construction of the Infiltration Gallery Expansion 1133.2e. Bid Documents may be requested from JVA, Incorporated (Engineer), attention Leah Opitz at lopitz@jvajva.com or 303-565-4920. The bid due date is Friday, August 11, 2023, at 11:00 AM MST. Full RPF packet at buenavistaco.gov/2228/.
Published in The Chaffee County Times July 27, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.