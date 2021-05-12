PUBLIC NOTICE
The Town of Buena Vista Historic Preservation Commission has received an application for local landmark designation of the Buena Vista Heritage Museum property located at 506 E. Main Street, Buena Vista, CO 81211. The Historic Preservation Commission will be holding a public hearing on the proposal at the next scheduled meeting on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 3:00 pm prior to making a recommendation of approval or denial of the nomination to the Buena Vista Board of Trustees. Members of the Historic Preservation Commission and staff will meet at the Community Center at 715 E. Main Street. The Public will be able to attend virtually using Zoom. To participate, the public must connect to the video conference at https://zoom.us/j/91980048436 with passcode Meeting ID: 951 1828 0381 Passcode: 20212021 or by telephone at 1-312-626-6799 using Meeting ID: 951 1828 0381 and Passcode: 20212021.
All interested parties are encouraged to attend virtually using the information above. Additional information may be obtained from the Town of Buena Vista Principal Planner, Mark N. Doering, at 719-581-1025, or at bvplanning@buenavistaco.gov.
Published in The Chaffee County Times May 13, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.