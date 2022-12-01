PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER'S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
BRADLEY DEAN BUCHOLZ
13631 E MARINA DR APT #510
AURORA, CO 80014-3733
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 7th day of November 2019, the then County Treasurer of Chaffee County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to DEBRA JEAN EDELL and WESTLY K EDELL the following described property situate in the County of Chaffee, State of Colorado, to-wit:
LOT 210 CHATEAU CHAPARRL SUB B480 P373
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to DEBRA JEAN EDELL and WESTLY K EDELL.
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property (and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2018;
That said property was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of BRADLEY DEAN BUCHOLZ for said year 2018;
That said DEBRA JEAN EDELL and WESTLY K EDELL on the 10th day of October 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer's Deed will be issued for said property to DEBRA JEAN EDELL and WESTLY K EDELL on the 15th day of March 2023, unless the same has been redeemed;
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer's Deed.
This Notice of Purchase has also been published in The Chaffee County Times on November 17, 2022, November 24, 2022 and December 1, 2022.
Witness my hand this 9th day of November 2022
/s/ Jolene Ellis
Jolene Ellis, Assistant Deputy Treasurer of Chaffee County, Colorado
SEAL
