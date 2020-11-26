PUBLIC NOTICE
District Court, Chaffee County, Colorado
Court Address: P.O. Box 279, 142 Crestone Avenue, Salida, CO 81201; 719-539-2561
Plaintiff(s): JARROD C. SKULAVIK
v.
Defendant(s): EDNA M. BRUNER aka EDNA MARIE BRUNER, DONALD WAYNE BRUNER, CHARLES L. WEEKS, aka CHARLES WEEKS, DORIS Z. HARRELL and JOHN T. HARRELL, AS TRUSTEES OF THE DORIS Z. HARRELL TRUST UNDER TRUST INDENTURE DATED SEPTEMBER 23, 1983, STANLEY EMBRY, PAUL N. VANDERWEIDE, CYNTHIA K. VANDERWEIDE, KENNETH A. DIMIN, TRUSTEE, JOSEPH T. McDANIEL, BARBARA J. McDANIEL, MICHAEL D. KRAUTH, NICOLE M. KRAUTH, JOHN D. DIESSLIN, and any and all unknown persons who claim any interest in the subject matter of this action
Attorney for Plaintiff:
Carol Bellhouse
P.O. Box A
Leadville, CO 80461
Phone Number: (719) 486-1282
E-mail: CarolBellhouse@gmail.com
FAX Number: (866) 290-3383
Atty. Reg. #: 020657
Case Number: 2020CV030053
SUMMONS
THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
To the above-named Defendants GREETING:
You are summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the Complaint to Quiet Title Under Rule 105, C.R.C.P. filed with the Court in this action by filing with the Clerk of this Court an Answer or other response. You are required to file your Answer or other response within thirty-five (35) days after the service of this Summons upon you. This is an action to quiet title to the following described parcel of real property located in Lake County, Colorado:
Hope Lode Mining Claim., S. Survey No. 7794, as described in U.S. Patent recorded in Book 365 at Page 211, South Cottonwood Mining District, Chaffee County, Colorado.
DATED this 27th day of October, 2020.
Published in The Chaffee County Times November 5, 12, 19, 26 and December 3, 2020
