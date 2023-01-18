PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, CHAFFEE COUNTY, COLORADO
142 Crestone Ave.
P.O. Box 279
Salida, CO 81201 (719) 539-2561
Plaintiffs: JAMES NESMITH CAMP and PAMELA ANN CAMP
V.
Defendants: Estate of BETH DUFF LOGUE; Gracia Logue, as heir to the Estate of Beth Duff Logue; and the unknown heirs of the estate who claim any interest in the subject matter of this action.
Attorneys for Plaintiff:
Ann Jefferson, Atty. Reg. #: 44695
J. Casey Martin, Atty. Reg. #: 53228
JOHNSTON | VAN ARSDALE | MARTIN PLLC
315 W. Main Street
Buena Vista, CO 81211
Phone Number: (719) 792-0578
E-mail: ann@jvamlaw.com
Case No. 22CV30045
Div.: 2
SUMMONS
TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS: ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION.
You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the Clerk of this Court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this Summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
This is an action to quiet title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Chaffee County, Colorado, more particularly described in the complaint and by this reference made a part hereof.
DATED: This January 5, 2023.
JOHNSTON | VAN ARSDALE | MARTIN PLLC
By:/s/ Ann Jefferson
Ann Jefferson Atty. Reg. # 44695
J. Casey Martin, Atty. Reg. # 53228
Attorneys for Plaintiffs
Published in The Chaffee County Times January 12, 19, 26 and February 2 and 9, 2023
