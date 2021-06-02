PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, CHAFFEE COUNTY,
COLORADO
Court Address:142 Crestone Ave.
P.O. Box 279
Salida, CO 81201
Green Boat Properties, LLC, a Colorado limited liability company
Plaintiff,
vs.
Ralph C. Bishop, Inc., a Colorado corporation, and all unknown persons who claim any interest in the subject matter of this action,
Defendants.
Attorney
Name: Greg Powell
Address: Powell & Murphy, P.C.
417 West 1st Street
Post Office Box 1380
Salida, CO 81201
Phone: (719)539-8604
Fax: (719)539-8642
e-mail: greg@powellandmurphy.com
Atty. Reg. #: 24025
Case Number: 2020CV30031
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS: RALPH C. BISHOP, INC., and all unknown persons who claim any interest in the subject matter of this action:
You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the Complaint filed with the Court of this action, by filing with the Clerk of this Court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within thirty-five (35) days after the service of this Summons upon you. Service of this Summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the Complaint may be obtained from the Clerk of the Court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the Complaint in writing within thirty-five (35) days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the Court for the relief demanded in the Complaint without further notice.
This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Chaffee County, Colorado, more particularly described as follows:
The North half of the vacated alleyway adjacent to Lot No. 36, Block 44,
as shown on the plat of Green Boat Lot Line Adjustment recorded March 30, 2017 under Reception No. 433246 in the records of the Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder
Town of Buena Vista
Chaffee County, Colorado
Dated May 10, 2021.
POWELL & MURPHY, P.C.
By: /s/ Greg Powell, Esq.
Greg Powell, #24025
Attorney for Plaintiff
Published in The Chaffee County Times.
First Publication: May 20, 2021
Last Publication: June 17, 2021
