PUBLIC NOTICE
COUNTY COURT, CHAFFEE COUNTY, COLORADO
142 Crestone, Salida, CO 81201
Phone Number: (719) 539-2561
PLAINTIFF(S): STEVEN NICKS AND LYNN NICKS; AND JAMES A. MCCUNE
PO Box 592
Buena Vista, CO 81211
v.
DEFENDANT(S): TONYA DAVIS; AND THE ESTATE OF LANAE PEACE
16510 W. 10th Ave.
Golden, CO 80401
Attorneys for Plaintiffs:
J. Casey Martin, Atty. Reg. No. 53228
Charles R. Goodson, Atty. Reg. No. 55204
BALCOMB & GREEN, P.C.
109 E. Main Street
P.O. Box 5039
Buena Vista, CO 81211
Phone: (970) 945-6546
E-mail: casey@balcombgreen.com
Case No. 21C30044
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT(S):
You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
This is an action involving a fraudulent duplicate title of Kik manufactured home, VIN #14100303 that defendant had already sold and conveyed.
Dated: April 21, 2021
Published in The Chaffee County Times.
First Publication: April 29, 2021.
Last Publication: May 27, 2021.
Balcomb & Green, P.C.
By: /s/ Charles R. Goodson
J. Casey Martin, Atty No. 53228
Charles R. Goodson, Atty No. 55204
Attorneys for Plaintiffs
