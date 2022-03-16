PUBLIC NOTICE
Stackhaus LLC Annexation Hearing
Board of Trustees: Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Notice is hereby given that Stackhaus LLC has made an application for Annexation and Zoning to the Town of Buena Vista for a tract of land containing 7.80 acres more or less, located at 15750 County Road 306.
The Buena Vista Board of Trustees will convene a public hearing April 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM to receive testimony from interested persons, and to consider the petitions for Annexation and related Ordinances. The annexation hearings and determination will be followed by the public hearing on the zoning. The Board of Trustee hearing will be held both virtually and at the Buena Vista Community Center, Pinon Room, which is located at 715 E Main Street, Buena Vista, Colorado. To participate in Public Comment and/or Public Hearings virtually, you must connect to the video conference. Access information can be found on the Trustee meeting agendas which are posted on the Town website www.buenavistaco.gov the Friday afternoon prior to the Tuesday evening meeting. If you have questions regarding accessing the virtual meeting, contact Town Clerk Paula Barnett at 719-581-1017 or bvclerk@buenavistaco.gov
Copies of the application materials and petition for annexation are available for inspection at my-BV.com. For general questions please contact Planning Director Joseph Teipel at 719-581-1054 or jteipel@buenavistaco.gov.
Submitted by: Joseph Teipel, Planning Director
Date: March 4, 2022
Published in The Chaffee County Times March 10, 17, 24, 31 and April 7, 2022
