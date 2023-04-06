PUBLIC NOTICE
The Chaffee County Board of Commissioners is seeking application from persons interested in serving as referees for the 2023 Board of Equalization hearings. Persons applying should be experienced in property valuation. Referees will make findings and submit findings to the County Board of Equalization. Referees may not represent any taxpayer in an appeal of property valuation, abatement or refund. This will be a compensated position. Application will be accepted until 4:00 p.m. June 1, 2023 in the Commissioner’s Office, 104 Crestone Ave., mailed to P.O. Box 699, Attn: Brandy Coscarella, Salida, CO 81201 or emailed to chaffeeadmin@chaffeecounty.org . For further information please call Brandy Coscarella at 719.530.5561.
Published in The Chaffee County Times April 6, 2023
