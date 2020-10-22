PUBLIC NOTICE
ROCKY MOUNTAIN HEALTH PLANS
PUBLIC NOTICE
As of December 31, 2020, Rocky Mountain Health Plans (RMHP) will no longer offer Rocky Mountain Standard Plan (Cost), Rocky Mountain Plus Plan (Cost), Rocky Mountain Thrifty Plan (Cost), Rocky Mountain Green Plan (Cost), Rocky Mountain Basic Plan (Cost), Rocky Mountain B Basic Plan (Cost), or Rocky Mountain B Standard Plan (Cost) under its contract with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. All current RMHP Cost Plan Members have been notified by mail.
For information regarding this notice, call RMHP at 800-346-4643 (TTY dial 711). Hours are 8am – 8pm, 7 days/week, October 1-March 31, and 8am – 8pm, M-F, April- 1-September 30. H0602_MC_CostPlanPublicNotice_10072020_NS_C
Published in The Chaffee County Times October 22, 2020
