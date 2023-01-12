PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
FOR A REZONING APPLICATION
Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held before the Planning and Zoning Commission for the Town of Buena Vista, Colorado to consider a rezoning application by the Estate of Ronald W. Southard for the Colorado Center PUD located off of Gregg Drive to rezone from PUD to Light Industrial. The meeting will be held at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, February 1st, 2023. Members of the Planning & Zoning Commission will meet at the Community Center at 715 E. Main St. The Public can attend virtually via Zoom or in person. The meeting link can be found on the Town of Buena Vista website at https://buenavistaco.gov/2206/Planning-and-Zoning-Commission.
All interested parties are encouraged to attend. Additional information may be obtained from the Town of Buena Vista Planning Director, Joseph Teipel, at 719-581-1054, or at jteipel@buenavistaco.gov.
Published in The Chaffee County Times January 12, 2023
