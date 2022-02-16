PUBLIC NOTICE
CHAFFEE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
REQUEST FOR QUOTE
Dust Control
The Board of Chaffee County Commissioners is requesting price quotes for the application of Dust Control. Application dates May, 2022- June 2022.
The successful contractor shall be responsible for the mixing, transportation and application as specified by Chaffee County, including the materials, labor and equipment necessary for complete applications.
Total, Per gallon / Applied
200,000, Gallons (estimated) –Mixed 30% Magnesium Chloride
30,000, Gallons DURABLEND (Alternative Product)
45,000, Gallons BASE BIND (Alternative Product)
The application rate per road will be determined by the Chaffee County Road Superintendent. Please include with your quote information requirements for preparation and application, and chemical analysis of product being bid.
Quote Submittals due April 1 2022
Please email quotes to: Mark Stacy at email: mstacy@chaffeecounty.org
If you have any questions regarding this project, please contact the Road & Bridge Department at 719.539.4591
Submissions will be reviewed by representatives of Chaffee County. Final acceptance of any proposal will be conditional upon satisfactory negotiation and execution of a contract by the County and the Responding firm.
Published in The Chaffee County Times February 17, 2022
