PUBLIC NOTICE
CHAFFEE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS (RFQ)
The Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) is seeking submissions of qualifications from firms for County Website Redesign and Development project, with the intent of contracting for its website redesign.
Information regarding this RFQ can be found on the Chaffee County website at http://ChaffeeCounty.org/Public-Notices.
Complete responses must be received no later than 5:00pm on May 15, 2021.
Submissions will be reviewed by representatives of Chaffee County. Final acceptance of any proposal will be conditional upon satisfactory negotiation and execution of a contract by the County and the Responding firm.
Published in The Chaffee County Times April 22, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.