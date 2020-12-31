PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing to consider the following application:
Project: Habitat Road and Alley Vacation of Right of Way (ROW)
Applicants: Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity
Location of properties adjacent to ROW proposed to be vacated: 11248 County Road 198, Nathrop
Zone: Residential
Request: To vacate a portion of E Street (on south side) and the remaining alley in Block 22 (on east side), Block 22 in the Nathrop Townsites. Access for these properties is from County Road 198. These rights of way do not have roads constructed in them.
Board of Commissioners Hearing: Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Land use items start at 9:15 a.m., held in the Commissioner’s Meeting Room, 104 Crestone Ave., Salida. Connect to Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/109079543.
Additional information regarding the specifics of this application is available for public inspection in the Development Services Office, 104 Crestone Ave. Salida or at the Buena Vista Annex, 112 Linderman Ave and on the Chaffee County web page at www.chaffeecounty.org on the Planning & Zoning home page. All interested persons are encouraged to attend one of the public hearings via Zoom or submit a statement with opinions and comments on the proposed land use change.
Please note that it is inappropriate to personally contact individual County Commissioners or Planning Commission members while an application is pending. Such contact is considered ex parte communication and will have to be disclosed as part of the public hearings on the matter. If you have any concerns, you should contact staff, write a letter or present your concerns at the public meeting via Zoom so your comments can be made part of the record. Also, note that if you use a representative to present your comments, it is more persuasive if you provide written authorization for that person to represent you.
Published in The Chaffee County Times December 31, 2020
