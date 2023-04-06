PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the Board of County Commissioners will hold Public Hearing to consider the following application:
Name of Project: RGP Ranch Subdivision Exemption for Public Benefit
Applicants: Tracy Guccione & David Padoven and City of Salida ½ Interest & Chaffee County ½ Interest
Location: 10226 County Road 140, Salida
Zone: Rural
Request: To subdivide 190.22 acres into two (2) lots with the Public Benefit lot being 12.7 acres, created to protect the Runway Protection Zone at the west end of the airport runway. No infrastructure is required for this use.
Planner: Christie Barton/719-530-5572/cbarton@chaffeecounty.org
Board of Commissioners Hearing: Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Land use hearings start at 9:15 a.m., and are held in the Commissioner’s Meeting Room, 104 Crestone Ave., Salida. Connect to the Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/109079543.
Additional information regarding the specifics of this application is available for public inspection in the Development Services Office, 104 Crestone Ave., Salida or on the Chaffee County web page at www.chaffeecounty.org. If you have any comments, you may send comments to the planner by email or drop off a paper copy so your comments can be made part of the record. Comments need to arrive the Thursday before the hearing by 12:00 noon to allow sufficient time for the Board or Commissions to read your letter. You may also present your concerns at the public meeting in person or via Zoom.
Please note that it is inappropriate to personally contact individual County Commissioners or Planning Commission members while an application is pending. Such contact is considered ex parte communication and will have to be disclosed as part of the public hearings on the matter.
Approval of the subject application or development may result in the establishment of a vested property right.
