PUBLIC NOTICE
Misc stored in Unit No. 324 at BV Storage Units, 101 Tailwinds, Buena Vista, CO 81211, 719-440-2210, belonging to SHARON PALMER, P.O. Box 50102, Colorado Springs, CO 80949, will be sold/disposed of on or after 03-25-2021.
Published in The Chaffee County Times March 11 and 18, 2021
