PUBLIC NOTICE
Request for Proposals: The Chaffee Housing Trust is seeking proposals to build 6 affordable homes in Salida, Colorado. A copy of the RFP can be obtained at www.chaffeehousing.org. All proposals must be received electronically via email or other means by 5:00pm January 21st, 2021. Proposals, or any questions, should be delivered to read@chaffeehousing.org
Published in The Chaffee County Times January 7, 2021
